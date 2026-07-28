Queen Elizabeth II knew that she would leave a lasting legacy when her 70-year reign came to an end, but she saw a bright future for the monarchy. Her grandson, Prince William, had someone very special helping him for his future reign. Queen Elizabeth recognized early on that Princess Kate “would be a huge support to William when he assumed the throne,” and never doubted how well-suited she was to the role. Royal biographer Christopher Andersen, author of Kate! The Courage, Grace, And Power Of The Woman Who Will Be Queen, wrote about their unique bond for Women’s Day Australia .

Princess Kate and Queen Elizabeth shared a close bond. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William and Princess Kate at King Charles's coronation. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Christopher Anderson Kate!: the Courage, Grace, and Power of the Woman Who Will Be Queen $23.22 at Amazon US

“Queen Elizabeth must also have seen in Kate a deep understanding of how important the monarchy is as a pillar of British society,” Anderson explained, saying that the Princess of Wales shared the late Queen’s “deeply ingrained sense of duty.” Although Princess Kate is “very patriotic in that sense,” Queen Elizabeth II recognized that “she comes from a very different place.”

“Her mother grew up in public housing and worked as a flight attendant,” Anderson explained, referring to Carole Middleton’s early life and career. “Kate will not simply be England’s first genuine commoner queen, she will be the first [middle-class] queen.” This unique perspective of her role, coming from a humble beginning, is what makes the Princess of Wales so special. “She feels deeply honoured to have been given this chance to make a difference,” Anderson wrote. “Kate takes none of this lightly.”

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Carole Middleton came from humbled beginnings. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate has stepped into her role as a royal with unique perspective. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“The bottom line is that Kate will be the first queen to have enjoyed a normal, stable, nurturing middle-class upbringing, and she is determined that her own children share that experience,” said Anderson. While she is preparing for her own role as future Queen, Princess Kate is also shaping the next generation of royals to follow in her footsteps. “No one appreciates how important this is more than William, who still bears the emotional scars from his own turbulent childhood,” Anderson explained.

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