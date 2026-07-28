Prince William and Princess Kate Are Taking a Break After Their Summer "Rewind"

Prince William and Princess Kate are saying goodbye ahead of their annual summer break. In a post shared on social media, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a “Summer Rewind,” captioned: “Thank you to everyone who has made the last few months so special!”

The multimedia post shared highlights from the Prince and Princess’s work over the last few months. Starting off with the Buckingham Palace Garden Party they hosted in early May, the post highlighted key events from their royal engagements like David Attenborough’s 100th birthday celebration, Princess Kate’s trip to Reggio Emilia, Italy, Royal Ascot, and Wimbledon. Several key charity visits and royal engagements were also featured in the slideshow, highlighting the important causes that Prince William and Princess Kate support.

Prince William and Princess Kate at Royal Ascot 2026. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

Princess Kate on her visit to Reggio Emilia, Italy. (Image credit: Jordan Pettitt - Pool/Getty Images)

Alongside the royal engagements, the prince and princess shared some sweet family moments over the last few months. A special family photo from a joint Father’s Day-Prince William’s birthday post was featured, along with birthday photos from Prince Louis’s, Princess Charlotte’s, and Prince George’s birthdays. Princess Kate’s Three Peaks Challenge, which was a personal mission for her, was also featured in the slideshow.

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The Princess of Wales completing the Three Peaks Challenge. (Image credit: The Prince and Princess of Wales)

A special family photo. (Image credit: Matt Porteous/Kensington Royal)

Social media followers flooded the comments, with Instagram follower Vicki Heselton saying that the post was a “beautiful mix of family and duty.” Several comments wished the royal couple a happy summer vacation. “We already miss you, and we wish you a peaceful summer break!” Alessandra Caixeta commented. Prince William and Princess Kate historically take several weeks over the school holidays as private family time, regularly decamping to their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, or escaping to the Isles of Scilly in Cornwall.

Prince William and Princess Kate’s post is a semi-official sign-off for summer. They are likely to return to their royal duties in mid-September, once Prince George is settled in at his new school, Eton College, and Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte are back at Lambrook School.

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