Royal Butler Shares Queen Elizabeth's Hilarious Response When Prince Philip Complained She Had "So Many" Corgis

Queen Elizabeth II was known for her love of corgis, which she owned throughout her life. And according to a former royal butler, the monarch didn't hold back when Royal Family members criticized the adorable pets.

In his new book, The Royal Insider: My Life with The Queen, The King, and Princess Diana , former butler Paul Burrell recalled working with Queen Elizabeth, which included caring for the corgis. "While I always felt like I was living the dream being one of The Queen's footmen, it was not an easy job by any means," Burrell wrote in the book, which is being serialized by the Daily Mail .

Reflecting on his role, Burrell explained, "My first duty of the day was to walk the corgis." He continued, "I always felt guilty for not picking up the 'corgi mess'—I didn't have time. The gardeners must have cursed me as I left their immaculate lawn littered with dog poo."

Former royal employee Paul Burrell carries a corgis after a flight on September 1, 1986. (Image credit: Anwar Hussein/Getty Images/Sean Gallup)

Remembering one particular interaction between Queen Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, Burrell wrote, "Like many animal lovers, The Queen liked having her dogs in the bedroom—even in bed with her. Prince Philip, who did share a bed with his wife, was not so keen and would mumble about 'those bloody dogs.'"

According to Burrell, Philip once told Elizabeth, "I don't know why you have to have so many." Known for her acerbic wit, The Queen reportedly responded, "But darling, they are so collectable."

It seems extremely likely that Prince Philip knew just how attached Queen Elizabeth was to her corgis. But according to Burrell, Philip was simply not a fan of sharing a bed with the sweet pups.