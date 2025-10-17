Princess Kate's Countryside Style Plays Perfectly Into Fall 2025's Horse Girl Trend

The horse girl aesthetic has never been hotter, and while Princess Kate isn't an equestrian like Queen Elizabeth was, she can certainly dress like one. Barn jackets, cow prints and slightly more on-the-nose horse-patterned sweaters are all the rage right now—but unsurprisingly, Kate's take on the trend is definitely more aristocratic English rider than Western cowgirl.

Whether it's a pair of her trusty riding boots or one of her numerous olive green jackets, the Princess of Wales has mastered the upscale outdoor aesthetic over the years. Some of Kate's countryside staples include Barbour jackets, Le Chameau wellies and tweed blazers—pieces that are right on trend for fall 2025.

Most recently, she channeled the late Queen's horse girl vibe during a surprise trip to Northern Ireland with Prince William on October 14. The princess visited a farm and orchard in a waxed Barbour jacket with Penelope Chilvers boots, a With Nothing Underneath cardigan and a Ralph Lauren Tweed skirt—and all she needed was a silk head scarf to make the queenly transformation complete.

The princess stepped out in a classic Barbour jacket and long skirt during a recent trip to Northern Ireland. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate previously wore the Ralph Lauren skirt during a joint event with Melania Trump and the U.K. Scouts in September, pairing it with an olive suede Me+Em jacket. Playing with proportions and swapping the cropped piece for a longer Barbour coat transformed the outfit into something Queen Elizabeth would have worn while traipsing around the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The Princess of Wales has also embraced a skinny pant with hiking boots or riding boots over the years—especially her trusty See By Chloé ankle boots and Penelope Chilvers tassel boots. Add a tweed blazer or a waterproof jacket like her Seeland Woodcock Advance Jacket and you've got the perfect formula for a fall look—horse or no horse.

The princess wore Le Chameau boots and a baker boy cap in March 2013. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She paired skinny pants and a Holland Cooper blazer with rugged See By Chloé ankle boots while visiting Scotland in April. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate wore a Seeland Woodcock jacket during a 2021 farm visit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tom Birbeck, director at Scottish country living retailer The House of Bruar, shared some tips on recreating Kate's elevated casual style. "Kate absolutely loves a tailored outfit—you'll always see her in beautifully fitted blazers, structured coats, and well-cut trousers," he said.

"The key is choosing clothing with a structured look that gives you that sharp appearance that's become Catherine's go-to," Birbeck added. "A well-fitted blazer, particularly in her favorite navy or camel tones, can transform any outfit."

Classic minimalism is key when going for an upscale equestrian vibe."Kate's entire style philosophy centers around avoiding excess or unnecessary frills— it's really all about embracing a more minimalistic wardrobe with a focus on clean lines, quality fabrics, and elegant simplicity," Birbeck explained.

