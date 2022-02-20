Her Majesty Tests Positive for COVID-19

Buckingham Palace announced this morning that the Queen has tested positive for COVID-19, and that Her Majesty is experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms,” according to a statement from the Palace.

“Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for Covid,” the Palace said in a short statement released Sunday morning. “Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.”

The statement concluded that “She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines.”

The Queen’s diagnosis follows her son Prince Charles’ second battle with COVID earlier this month; soon after his diagnosis, his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also tested positive.

Her Majesty last met with Charles on February 8 at Windsor Castle, two days before he was diagnosed with COVID. Following Charles’ diagnosis, PEOPLE reported the Queen was being monitored but was not displaying any symptoms herself. Four days after Charles’ diagnosis, his wife Camilla also tested positive.

Her Majesty spent last week conducting engagements at Windsor Castle, including an in-person meeting with two senior military members, PEOPLE reported.

Her Majesty is believed to be fully vaccinated. She will turn 96 in April.