How a Frail Queen Elizabeth Hilariously Told off Her Groom After Final Pony Ride
She kept her sense of humor until the end.
One of the most moving moments of Queen Elizabeth's funeral was when her beloved Fell pony, Emma, stood by and watched the late monarch's casket enter the gates of Windsor Castle.
Two years after her Sept. 8, 2022 death, the man who held Emma's reins is revealing some heartwarming moments from his royal career — including a story highlighting Queen Elizabeth II's famous sense of humor.
Terry Pendry, Queen Elizabeth's stud groom for more than 25 years, shared his incredible royal journey with British broadcaster Gyles Brandreth on his "Rosebud" podcast Friday, Sept. 6
Despite being 96 years old, Queen Elizabeth was still riding the summer before she died, with Pendry revealing a hilarious encounter that happened after her "very last riding day" on July 18, 2022.
"I walked, I was on my feet," the groom — who typically rode next to the late monarch on another pony — said, adding The Queen told him, "This hasn't happened to me since I was a princess."
When Pendry asked what she meant, she replied, "Someone walking alongside me like this."
He then took a picture of the royal, despite her initial hesitation, noting, "Your pony's 26, you're 96, that has to be a record."
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Pendry then took the photo to Queen Elizabeth to paste into her scrapbook, but the following day, she stopped by to see her trusted groom and Emma one last time (and deliver a quick telling-off).
"She just looked at me and said, 'You were very rude to me yesterday,'" Pendry told the podcast.
"I said, 'Your Majesty, I'm awfully sorry, but what do you mean, rude?'" the groom recalled, adding that he told Queen Elizabeth he apologized "profusely" if he was and that "it wouldn't have been intentional."
When Pendry asked if it was something he'd said, she replied "Yes, it was," finally revealing, "You said my age!" before bursting "into fits of laughter."
"That was just her," Pendry said. "That's the last time I ever saw her."
"I had an inkling that was probably the last time I was going to see her," Pendry said, noting "she was getting lighter and lighter, frailer and frailer."
When it came to the funeral, Pendry shared that he hadn't told anyone his plan to bring Emma down to watch the procession for fear they'd stop him.
He did, however, ask Queen Elizabeth's right-hand-woman, Angela Kelly, for a special favor, requesting one of her beloved Hermès headscarves to place on the saddle.
At the end of the day, Pendry said, "It was my humble duty, my honor, my privilege to serve the most remarkable lady in the world," adding, "every medal I have on my chest I would throw away, I would give them away to have just one more day with her."
Kristin Contino joined Marie Claire as its Senior Royal and Celebrity editor in 2024. She's covered major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation over the years, placing a particular focus on the British royal family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
-
Cocktail-Inspired Perfume Is Fall's Next Big Trend—These 11 Will Sell Out
Pick your poison.
By Kaitlyn McLintock Published
-
Queen Camilla Celebrates Son's New Royal Book With Ex-Husband Andrew Parker Bowles
There's no drama between these exes.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Demi Moore Says It’s “Sad” That Media Coverage of Her New Movie ‘The Substance’ Was "About Nudity”
“It’s kind of being presented in a way that’s shaming and diminishing.”
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
A Look Back at Princess Diana's Funeral 27 Years Later
The world said goodbye to the princess on Sept. 6, 1997.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
King Charles is Honoring Queen Elizabeth with a Special Fashion Tribute
The Queen of scarves lives on.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Diana Had a "Very Naughty" Sense of Humor and Loved TV Show 'Dynasty'
"She always had plastic vomit or plastic dog poop in her bag to place on people’s seats."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Why Queen Elizabeth Once Called a Photographer "One Horrible Little Man"
"At that very moment, I wished there was a big hole I could disappear into."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate and Prince William Moved to Windsor to Be Closer to Queen Elizabeth in Her "Final Months"
"It made a real difference."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate Is "Slowly Preparing" Prince George to Be the Future King
The Princess of Wales doesn't want him to be "weighed down with responsibility."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Diana's Hair Once Made Queen Elizabeth "Furious," Says Royal Hairdresser
"The Princess learned her lesson that day."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate's Response to Fan's "Future Queen" Comment Is Going Viral on TikTok
"You'll be waiting an awfully long time!"
By Amy Mackelden Published