Queen Letizia Cried in Public During Emotional Farewell to Her Daughter
Pass the tissues, please.
A touching royal farewell unfolded in Cádiz, Spain on Jan. 11 as Queen Letizia and King Felipe's eldest daughter, Princess Leonor, embarked on her next big adventure—a six-month voyage that kicks off her military journey. The 19-year-old princess's departure tugged at heartstrings, especially her mother Queen Letizia's, who couldn't quite hide her emotions during the formal send-off.
The Spanish queen, 52, wiped away tears as she and husband King Felipe waved goodbye to their daughter, who is preparing for her future role as head of the Spanish Armed Forces and eventually, Spain's queen.
Letizia—who routinely rocks stylish suits—sported a blue Hugo Boss trouser suit paired with a white tie-neck blouse and gold headband. King Felipe looked dapper in a naval uniform while Leonor, dressed in her own naval attire, made her way onto the Juan Sebastián de Elcano training ship as her parents looked on.
"With sadness and with hope, it will be very good for her," King Felipe told the media (via Hello!), while Letizia chimed in, "It will be many months without seeing her."
The voyage marks the start of three years of military training for the future Spanish queen, with Hello! noting that other European heirs to the throne like Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway have opted for shorter military training periods.
Princess Leonor is the eldest of the Spanish royal couple's two daughters, with the pair also sharing a 17-year-old daughter, Infanta Sofia.
The Spanish king shared a sweet message for his daughter before he watched her ship sail away, stating, "An experience, dear Leonor, that will remain, as it happened to me and also to your grandfather, among the best memories of your military training."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Why Royal Courtiers Allegedly Gave Prince Harry and Prince Andrew Unexpected 'Dukes of Hazzard' Nicknames
A royal expert claimed the nicknames—inspired by the famous TV show—relate to King Charles.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
The Hilarious Reason Prince William Got Banned From His Local DVD Store at University
The royal reportedly got into trouble after hiring 2002 comedy 'Boat Trip'—and his bodyguards were no help at all.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Katie Holmes Proved the Naked Manicure Is a Seasonless Staple
This one is for the minimalists.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain Find Themselves in Another Controversy Amid Notre Dame No-Show
The king and queen's lack of attendance was described as "a real shame."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Queen Letizia Takes a Move From Queen Elizabeth's Playbook in Spectacular New Annie Leibovitz Portrait
We're bowing down.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Queen Letizia and King Felipe Return to Embrace Flood Victims After Being Heckled and Pelted With Mud on Prior Visit
The Spanish royals didn't shy away from coming back to Valencia.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Why the King and Queen of Spain Were Pelted With Mud By Angry Citizens
"What do you expect? For us to tell him sweet nothings?"
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Three Royal Rulebreakers Who Share the Same September Birthday
Two princes and a glamorous European queen are celebrating in Virgo style.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Queen Letizia’s Unique Engagement Ring Is Worth a Staggering £25,000—Here’s Why She Never Wears It
Spain’s queen hasn’t worn her very expensive engagement ring publicly since 2012.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
The Most Glamorous and Gorgeous Royal Weddings Around the Globe
The British aren’t the only royals to bring the wow factor.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
The World’s Most Glamorous Royals
Kate and Meghan aren’t the only royals whose style is worth your attention.
By Rachel Burchfield Published