Baby Princess Ines Has Her First Matching Moment With Mom Princess Sofia in Tiny National Costume
The four-month-old celebrated her first National Day in Sweden.
Princess Ines might only be four months old, but she's already getting into the National Day spirit—and in adorable style. Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden's new baby made a surprise appearance with her parents to celebrate Sweden's National Day on Friday, June 6, joining mom and dad to officially open the palace to visitors. And even though she's just an infant, this marks Ines's second official royal appearance.
Princess Sofia is on maternity leave at the moment, but she surprised royal watchers by bringing Ines to help open the royal palace in Stockholm Friday. Dressed in a national costume with the colors of the Swedish flag, Sofia held her daughter, who was adorably clad in a matching blue and yellow dress with a white shirt underneath and white tights.
In a video shared by Carl Philip and Sofia on Instagram, the couple wrote, "Glad nationaldag🇸🇪 Today we opened the Royal Palace for visitors." They're seen opening the massive wooden doors to the palace with Ines and waving to onlookers before groups of visitors flooded through the gates. The prince and princess also brought Ines into the courtyard to greet people from the Swedish Scouts and the Prinsparets Stiftelse, or the Prince Couple's Foundation, the charitable organization created after their 2015 wedding.
Although Sofia and Ines didn't take part in the rest of the National Day festivities, Prince Carl Philip joined the rest of the Swedish royal family, including his parents, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, sister Crown Princess Victoria and brother-in-law, Prince Daniel.
Princess Ines—who is eighth in line to the throne—was born on Feb. 7, joining big brothers Prince Alexander, 9, Prince Gabriel, 7, and Prince Julian, 4. She was given the title of Duchess of Västerbotten by her grandfather, the king, at birth. The little princess made her first official appearance at just two months old, joining her family on the palace balcony to celebrate King Carl Gustaf's birthday.
Royal fans will have more photos of baby Ines to look forward to soon enough. On Friday, June 13, the princess will be christened on a very special day—Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia's 10th wedding anniversary—at the same church where they got married in 2015.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
