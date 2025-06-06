Baby Princess Ines Has Her First Matching Moment With Mom Princess Sofia in Tiny National Costume

Princess Ines might only be four months old, but she's already getting into the National Day spirit—and in adorable style. Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden's new baby made a surprise appearance with her parents to celebrate Sweden's National Day on Friday, June 6, joining mom and dad to officially open the palace to visitors. And even though she's just an infant, this marks Ines's second official royal appearance.

Princess Sofia is on maternity leave at the moment, but she surprised royal watchers by bringing Ines to help open the royal palace in Stockholm Friday. Dressed in a national costume with the colors of the Swedish flag, Sofia held her daughter, who was adorably clad in a matching blue and yellow dress with a white shirt underneath and white tights.

In a video shared by Carl Philip and Sofia on Instagram, the couple wrote, "Glad nationaldag🇸🇪 Today we opened the Royal Palace for visitors." They're seen opening the massive wooden doors to the palace with Ines and waving to onlookers before groups of visitors flooded through the gates. The prince and princess also brought Ines into the courtyard to greet people from the Swedish Scouts and the Prinsparets Stiftelse, or the Prince Couple's Foundation, the charitable organization created after their 2015 wedding.

Proud mom Sofia dressed Ines in a coordinating blue-and-yellow dress with a white shirt underneath. (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Priness Ines celebrated her first National Day. (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Although Sofia and Ines didn't take part in the rest of the National Day festivities, Prince Carl Philip joined the rest of the Swedish royal family, including his parents, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, sister Crown Princess Victoria and brother-in-law, Prince Daniel.

Princess Ines—who is eighth in line to the throne—was born on Feb. 7, joining big brothers Prince Alexander, 9, Prince Gabriel, 7, and Prince Julian, 4. She was given the title of Duchess of Västerbotten by her grandfather, the king, at birth. The little princess made her first official appearance at just two months old, joining her family on the palace balcony to celebrate King Carl Gustaf's birthday.

Royal fans will have more photos of baby Ines to look forward to soon enough. On Friday, June 13, the princess will be christened on a very special day—Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia's 10th wedding anniversary—at the same church where they got married in 2015.