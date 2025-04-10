The Future Queen of Norway Trades Camo Fatigues For a 125-Year-Old Tiara and Her Mom's Old Evening Gown
Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue.
Princess Ingrid Alexandra celebrated her 21st birthday earlier this year, and now she's marked two other huge milestones. The princess, who is set to become Norway's future queen one day, officially completed her compulsory military training earlier this month, and on April 8, she took part in her first state visit. For the occasion, the military graduate swapped her uniform for a sparkling tiara—and while her jewels were more than a century old, her gown was also a familiar piece.
The princess joined her parents Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon for a state banquet held in honor of Iceland's president Halla Tómasdottir and her husband Björn Skúlason. Ingrid Alexandra looked stunning in a pale blue evening dress featuring asymmetrical tiered ruffles, pairing the gown with the Boucheron Pearl Circle tiara.
If the dress looks familiar, it's because Ingrid Alexandra's mother wore the same pale blue gown to Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden's 2010 wedding. In a sweet full circle moment, Princess Ingrid Alexandra—who was a flower girl in Victoria and Daniel's royal wedding—posed with her mother for photos when Mette-Marit wore the tiered dress.
Princess Ingrid Alexandra received her glittering tiara as an 18th birthday present in 2022, and according to The Court Jeweller, it "was likely purchased by Prince Carl of Sweden from Boucheron" after the luxury jeweler showed the piece at the 1900 Exposition Universelle in Paris. The tiara was then passed down through the Swedish and Norwegian royal families, and most recently was owned by King Harald of Norway's sister, Princess Ragnhild, who lived in Brazil until her 2012 death.
While it's unknown how the design—which features overlapping diamond circles with pearl accents—came into Ingrid Alexandra's possession, it once belonged to her great-great-grandmother Princess Ingeborg. Princess Ingrid Alexandra wore the historic tiara for her official 18th birthday portraits as well as to her lavish birthday party, which was attended by three other future European queens.
As for her military service, Private Alexandra told reporters (via Royal Central), “It will be very nice [to graduate] in one way, but also very sad, because there are many people I have gotten to know well and have grown to love very much."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Netflix's 'Bad Influence' Is Its Latest Harrowing True-Crime Docuseries. Here Is Where the Subject Piper Is Now
The documentary examines a kidluencing empire and the lawsuit against it.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Why King Charles and Queen Camilla "Wept" at Windsor Castle Event and "Set Off the Staff"
A royal expert revealed that "everybody was sobbing."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
This Hybrid Shoe Is the Last Trend I Expected Hailey Bieber to Wear
She makes the comfy style look so intriguing.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
The Future Queen of Norway's Duties Will Change as Her Disease Has "Progressed"
The Norwegian royal house made a major announcement about Crown Princess Mette-Marit's health.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Norway's Royal Family Faced With Yet Another Serious Legal Accusation After Out-of-Control Castle Party
The future king's stepson, Marius Borg Høiby, has been accused of sexually assaulting a TV presenter at Skaugum Castle.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Norwegian Royals Celebrate Princess Ingrid Alexandra's 21st Birthday Amid "Challenging" Family Troubles
The palace shared some casual snaps of the future queen.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Norwegian Broadcaster Says Recent Royal Scandals "Rocked the Institution" and Eroded Public Trust
In an exclusive interview with 'Marie Claire,' Norwegian royal commentator Ole-Jørgen Schulsrud-Hansen shares his thoughts on the royal family's recent scandals.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
The Future Queen of Norway Faces Another Shocking Scandal as Her Son Is Arrested for Third Time in Three Months
Marius Borg Høiby is Crown Princess Mette-Marit's son from a previous partner.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
The Former Waitress Who Will Become Queen of Norway
Crown Princess Mette-Marit ruffled feathers when she married Norway's future king.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Norway's Royal Family Drama Intensifies as Crown Princess's Son Is Banned From Royal Residence
Marius Borg Høiby was reportedly involved in a burglary at his royal mother and stepfather's home.
By Kristin Contino Published