I'm starting to think that, whenever I'm in need of more protective style inspiration, I should just look at Chase Infiniti. She's a made a habit out of showing up to red carpets wearing different types of braids, and during a SAG-AFTRA event she recently attended, she managed to put a 2026 spin on a nostalgic braided updo.

The 26-year-old is currently starring in Hulu's new drama series, The Testaments, which is a spin-off of The Handmaid's Tale. This week, she joined her co-stars at a panel discussion hosted by the SAG-AFTRA Foundation in Los Angeles, where she wore a gray pantsuit with baggy trousers. She kept her glam fairly simple for the event, wearing black winged eyeliner, lip balm, and a hint of shimmer in the inner corners of her eye. Her hair was pulled into an updo that featured flat twists at the front that were half-twisted to reveal her naturally curly texture at the ends.

Chase Infiniti wears a ponytail with flat twist to a SAG-AFTRA event in Los Angeles. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I remember wearing half-braided protective styles as a pre-teen in the early 2000s, but lately they've been blowing back up with a modern twist, and Infiniti isn't the only star who's been taking the style for a spin these days. Back in October, Tyla attendedGlamour's Women of the Year event wearing straight extensions on one side of her head and small cornrows on the other. A few weeks later, she wore a similar look that was bob length and styled with a bold flip at the ends.

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A half-braided or half-twisted updo is a great protective style to consider if you want to give your natural hair a break from being manipulated for a few days. To get the look at home, read ahead.

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