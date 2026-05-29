Memorial Day has come and gone, which means it's the unofficial start of summer. As temperatures climb and my calendar begins to fill with al fresco lunches, weekend escapes, and balmy nights out, I'm getting my wardrobe ready for a season under the sun.

My summer style is all about ease. With a nod to It-girl summer trends, I'm creating outfit formulas I can mix and match on repeat: crisp cotton separates, breezy dresses, and playful touches like maritime stripes and playful prints. Accessories follow suit with woven flats, raffia totes, and airy textures that channel the spirit of a beach town—even if I'm simply heading across the city.

I'm looking to bring a little seasonal refresh into my rotation, so I searched high and low for worthwhile sales—yes, they're still happening even post-Memorial Day weekend. Ahead, I’ve rounded up some of the best on-sale fashion finds fom my favorite retailers—all under $200—so you, too, can stock up on warm-weather essentials and a few fun extras.

Latest Videos From

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors