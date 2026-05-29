Memorial Day Weekend May Be Over, but These Chic Summer Finds Are Still on Sale
From breezy dresses to elevated basics.
Memorial Day has come and gone, which means it's the unofficial start of summer. As temperatures climb and my calendar begins to fill with al fresco lunches, weekend escapes, and balmy nights out, I'm getting my wardrobe ready for a season under the sun.
My summer style is all about ease. With a nod to It-girl summer trends, I'm creating outfit formulas I can mix and match on repeat: crisp cotton separates, breezy dresses, and playful touches like maritime stripes and playful prints. Accessories follow suit with woven flats, raffia totes, and airy textures that channel the spirit of a beach town—even if I'm simply heading across the city.
I'm looking to bring a little seasonal refresh into my rotation, so I searched high and low for worthwhile sales—yes, they're still happening even post-Memorial Day weekend. Ahead, I’ve rounded up some of the best on-sale fashion finds fom my favorite retailers—all under $200—so you, too, can stock up on warm-weather essentials and a few fun extras.
The start of summer calls for a playful print, and this one feels straight out of a sunny farmer’s market. Save even more with one of our Bloomingdale’s promo codes.
We’re obsessed with the mesh flats trend, and this pair feels like a total steal. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom promo codes.
This boatneck dress works just as well for beachside walks as it does for summer nights in the city. Save even more with one of our J. Crew promo codes.
I’m a sucker for a pop of red, and this linen cami is a warm-weather essential. Save even more with one of our Gap promo codes.
Bermuda shorts are the fundamental piece to almost all of my summer outfits. Save even more with one of our Madewell promo codes.
I’m basically living in white tanks all summer. Save even more with one of our Banana Republic promo codes.
I love a T-shirt dress—it’s the easiest thing to throw on with sneakers for errands or casual summer days. Save even more with one of our ASOS promo codes.
Woven bags instantly make any summer outfit feel more relaxed, and they’re roomy enough to carry everything from a grocery run or shopping trip. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom Rack promo codes.
Personality skirts are one of our top trends for the summer—they make getting dressed feel a little more fun. Save even more with one of our Saks Fifth Avenue promo codes.
Summer stripes are a warm-weather staple—easy, classic, and always feel right whether you’re in the city or out of town. Save even more with one of our Anthropologie promo codes.
Speaking of stripes, this polo goes with just about everything. Save even more with one of our Shopbop promo codes.
Boho tops and summer go hand in hand, and Free People makes some of the best. Save even more with one of our Free People promo codes.
Shirred skirts pull together any look, especially when paired with a matching crop top. Save even more with one of our Mango promo codes.
A smocked dress is a true fuss-free outfit maker—you throw it on, and you’re done. Save even more with one of our Abercrombie & Fitch promo codes.
I’m basically living in white camis all summer—this one is the right kind of classic. Save even more with one of our Everlane promo codes.
As temperatures rise, the last thing you want is to feel constricted by your clothes. These breezy pants are an easy favorite. Save even more with one of our TJ Maxx promo codes.
Old Navy swimsuits are one of fashion girls’ best-kept secrets. Save even more with one of our Old Navy promo codes.
Butter yellow just feels like summer, and this one has a nostalgic feel I love. Save even more with one of our Farfetch promo codes.
Playful lace shorts can be styled up or down depending on the mood. Save even more with one of our Revolve promo codes.
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Gabriella Onessimo (she/her) is a New York City-based fashion writer, journalist, and occasional stylist. She studied Journalism + Design and Fashion Communication at The New School, graduating in late 2022. She has been rigorously writing since—and wouldn't have it any other way! You can find more of Gabriella's words in L'Officiel USA, CR Fashion Book, and more.