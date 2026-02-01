Queen Mary may be a regular fixture in Denmark in 2026, but King Frederick's wife was actually born in Hobart in Tasmania, Australia, on February 5, 1972. As a result, royal fans were delighted to discover that Mary will be returning to her homeland next month on an official Danish state visit.

Announcing the news in an Instagram post, the Danish royal family's official account revealed, "Their Majesties The King and Queen will undertake a state visit to Australia from March 14 to March 19, 2026. The Deputy Prime Minister, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, and the Minister for Climate Energy, and Utilities will accompany The King and Queen along with a large business delegation."

"Love our Aussie girl," one commenter wrote on Instagram. "Such a beautiful human." Another fan wrote, "Hooray, Mary is coming home!! It will be wonderful to have her here." Someone else concurred, writing, "Welcome home Queen Mary. You know we love you here in Australia."

Prior to their marriage, Queen Mary and King Frederik of Denmark attended the Melbourne Cup 2002 in Australia. (Image credit: Regis Martin/Getty Images)

Mary and Frederick actually had a remarkably normal meet-cute, despite one of them being Danish royalty. As reported by People, "Mary Donaldson was an Australian advertising executive when she found herself chatting to Prince Frederik, although he introduced himself simply as 'Fred,' at the Slip Inn on Sydney's Darling Harbor in September 2000." At the time, Frederick was in Australia to attend the Olympics, making their chance meeting kismet.

The couple seemingly had an instant connection, and their romance reportedly grew following a long-distance relationship. On May 14, 2004, Mary married Frederick, then just a prince, at Copenhagen Cathedral in Denmark.

Prince Frederik of Denmark poses with his Australian girlfriend, Mary Donaldson, at the Tasmania Yacht Club ahead of the Dragon Boat World Championship on January 19, 2003. (Image credit: Sylvest Andersen/Getty Images)

"So happy to hear that you are coming to Australia," yet another royal fan commented on the Danish royal family's Instagram post. "From another Aussie gal that married a Dane (although not the royal kind)."

Basically, it seems as though Queen Mary will receive a warm welcome upon her return to Australia in March.