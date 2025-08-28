Queen Mary Embraces the Polka Dot Trend in a Princess Kate and Duchess Sophie-Approved Me+Em Dress

This summer, it's been all about the polka dot, with everyone from Princess Charlotte to Princess Eugenie embracing their love of the spotty pattern. And when it comes to fall nail trends, fun, fanciful polka dot manicures are popping up everywhere. No one loves a dot more than Princess Kate, so it's not surprising that one of her style twins, Queen Mary, was recently spotted (pun intended) in an on-trend outfit from royal-favorite brand Me+Em.

White dresses with black polka dots were seen everywhere at Royal Ascot this year, but Queen Mary—who is married to King Frederik of Denmark—took the trend for a spin on the high seas. In a post on the royal couple's official Instagram account, she was pictured wearing a high-necked ivory Me+Em maxi dress covered in black dots as she set sail aboard the Royal Yacht Dannebrog on August 26.

The Danish queen wore the silk style for a reception aboard the yacht, appearing to wear the long-sleeved dress without its matching rosette pin. Queen Mary waved to crowds gathered in the harbor as she draped a white Hugo Boss coat over her shoulders to ward off the evening chill.

Queen Mary and King Frederik are seen aboard their royal yacht on August 26. (Image credit: Kongehuset/Instagram)

Queen Mary paired her dress with a white Hugo Boss coat. (Image credit: Kongehuset/Instagram)

The polka dot style wasn't the only Me+Em dress she's worn on the couple's royal yacht tour. Earlier Tuesday, Queen Mary repeated an ivory midi dress by the British label featuring a pale green floral print—a style that's also owned by Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall.

Mary paired the summery style with a cropped navy Prada jacket and a wide-brimmed straw hat before changing into her dotted dress for the evening reception.

Queen Mary wore another Me+Em style for the couple's daytime engagements in Thisted. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Mary wore a third Me+Em dress for her last stop on the royal yacht tour on August 28. (Image credit: Kongehuset/Instagram)

Me+Em Cotton Poplin Geo Paisley Print Maxi Dress + Belt $347 at ME+EM US

And on Thursday, August 28, the Danish queen once again chose a Me+Em dress, wearing a paisley-print style she's worn twice this summer during a stop in Samsø. Like her polka dot dress, this breezy style is also 30 percent off in the brand's sale, and Mary added a khaki-hued sweater blazer and ivory fedora to her look.

The Princess of Wales has been a longtime fan of Me+Em, with the brand focusing on functional and flattering styles that will stand the test of time. Duchess Sophie is also an enthusiast of the British label, having worn a number of Me+Em dresses in recent months, including a summery pale blue midi dress in June and a bright blue floral style at the Royal Windsor Flower Show.

As for Queen Mary's polka dot look, shop some similar styles below.

