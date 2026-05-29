Just when I thought that ponytails couldn't get any higher, Megan Thee Stallion comes along to prove me wrong with the most dramatic ponytail I've ever seen.

In celebration of her swimwear brand's one-year anniversary, the rapper presented a handful of new bikini designs during Miami Swim Week. Obviously, no fashion show presented by Megan Thee Stallion would be complete without her taking a moment to traipse down the runway herself, and she did so wearing a cheeky one-piece with a swirly, black and white design and large cutouts on the sides. Ahead of the show, she was photographed wearing a sultry red minidress with even more cutouts than the swimsuit, but what she kept consistent was her hair for the night.

Megan often experiments with colors and styles, but for the fashion show, she stuck to a jet black color and wore her hair in a sky-high Barbie ponytail with a large chunk of hair wrapped around the base. The ponytail (likely the work of her hairstylist, Kellon Deryck) featured thick, bone-straight hair extensions that were bluntly cut and flowed all the way down her back.

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Megan Thee Stallion wears a high ponytail during Miami Swim Week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While ponytails have been a thing for ages, big, bold updos were one of last year's major hair trends. As Deryck previously told us, the ponytail is "universal, but when styled with intention, it feels like high art.”

With summer approaching, it's easy to see the style's appeal. A ponytail can help you beat the heat by keeping hair off your face and shoulders in sweltering conditions, but you can also make it look as polished or as low-effort as you want.

To get the look, shop some essentials ahead.

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