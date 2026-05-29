Hailey Bieber and I rarely disagree on anything fashion-related. But I had to draw the line when she said butter yellow was "played out" last summer. I style the not-quite-lemon, not-quite-sunshine color trend so much, it's my new favorite neutral. Thankfully, Selena Gomez shares my pro-butter yellow stance—even a year after its rise to It-shade status.

Gomez could've styled gray sweatpants after a long day of filming Only Murders In the Building Season 6 in London. Instead, she made a statement in a butter yellow pair, which featured matching drawstrings and ultra-wide legs. Wearing full-coverage, fleece-lined bottoms this time of year always runs a risk of overheating. But if you're going to do it, a simple shade switch à la Gomez can make them feel just as seasonal as shorts. The pastel pair felt right in line with the rest of her early-summer style, including the white travel sneakers and matching babydoll dress she debuted earlier this week.

The Rare Beauty founder also earned extra points for sizing up a bit. That way, the warm fabric didn't cling to her silhouette too much. Between the cuff-free hems and buttery hue, they mirrored the look of super thick linen trousers—a perfect pick for breezy summer nights.

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Selena Gomez was spotted in London wearing the butter yellow trend for summer 2026. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Gomez put comfort first on top, too. She chose an equally-baggy fisherman sweater fresh from last summer's nautical aesthetic. The chunky crew neckline and vertical ribbed stitching was mostly light gray, until one sleeve turned into a pretty cool blue tint. It checked every box on contributing editor Sarah Chiwaya's sweater shopping list: It was heavyweight without being wool, the silhouette was boxy yet flattering, and it'll keep Gomez cozy all year long.

The "Bluest Flame" singer's sweats stretched so far, it was hard to ID her beige slippers. However, the light suede and slim outsoles seemed to mirror the $125 Ugg Elea Slip-Ons she brought to her bachelorette trip in Los Cabos last August. Now, Gomez owns the slippers in two neutral shades, including a darker chestnut.

Lemon yellow—Bieber's proposed alternative to butter—isn't totally absent from current color palettes. (Off Campus star Ella Bright sampled it as recently as last week.) But lemon's lighter competition has firmly cemented itself as a summer staple, not just a trend.

Recent runway shows from Chanel, Loewe, Rabanne, Dior, and Stella McCartney even agreed with Gomez: Butter yellow won't be melting away anytime soon. I don't want to say I told you so, Bieber, but...

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Shop the Butter Yellow Trend Inspired by Selena Gomez