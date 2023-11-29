Brigitte Macron’s Jaw Dropped When She Saw Queen Máxima of the Netherlands’ Gown at an Exhibition in Paris Last Night

When in Paris—Queen Máxima of the Netherlands joined France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron for an exhibition at Musee Des Arts Decoratifs wearing a gown that looked like a piece of artwork itself.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The two women attended the “Iris van Herpen Sculpting the Senses” exhibition last night, with Máxima stealing the show in a stunning shimmering gown by Dutch designer Iris van Herpen, the woman of the hour. The floor-length dress featured a high neck and cape, dazzling embroidery, and a shimmering full skirt.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Both Máxima and Macron attended the event in the French capital without their respective partners, King Willem-Alexander and Emmanuel Macron. As Máxima stepped out of her car to greet Macron, “Brigitte seemed to gesture towards Máxima’s jaw-dropping gown in acknowledgement of her style prowess,” The Daily Mail reports. (Join the club.)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier in the day, Máxima was in Rotterdam, Netherlands for a royal engagement, where she braved off the chill in a camel-colored wool Max Mara coat she has worn on a number of occasions. Underneath her outerwear was a red dress, and she kept the color consistent with a matching hat and pumps in the same shade.

Undoubtedly one of the most glamorous royals globally, Máxima is an Argentinian by birth and had a career in marketing when she met Willem-Alexander in 1999 (she thought he was joking when he told her he was then heir to the Dutch throne). They married three years later, are parents of three daughters, and ascended to the throne when Máxima’s mother-in-law, Queen Beatrix, abdicated the throne in 2013.