Glamorous Queen Maxima Reveals Style Secrets, Including Her Own Hair Salon Inside Dutch Palace

While many royal watchers focus on the Brits when it comes to style, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands has long stood out on the global stage. The wife of King Willem-Alexander is known for her no-holds-barred approach to fashion, and this week, the Dutch royal turned heads yet again at the NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands. Although her hilarious impersonation of Donald Trump made plenty of headlines, the Dutch queen's enviable fashion also got the internet talking.

Maxima, 54, made a show-stopping appearance in a custom lime green Natan Couture jumpsuit as she joined world leaders during the summit. The plunging, sleeveless outfit featuring cape-like sleeves stood out in a sea of business suits, and her choice of a Natan Couture design is hardly surprising. Belgian designer Édouard, baron Vermeulen has been responsible for many of her standout outfits for the past 20 years, mixing bold colors with regal silhouettes that deliver plenty of dramatic flair.

Queen Maxima's lime look stood out amongst the group of NATO leaders. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Maxima favors gowns with intricate details. (Image credit: Getty Images)

But as reported by the Daily Mail, the real foundation of the Dutch queen's glamorous appearance is a high-protein, low-carb diet. She reportedly follows a diet popularized by Dutch company New Fysic—one that's also favored by Sarah Ferguson—and avoids sweets and starches in favor of nutrient-dense meals.

She complements this with regular exercise like Pilates, swimming, strength training, long walks and bike rides. As for her beauty routine, Queen Maxima trusts her golden hair to Martina Stanislavova of La Martina salon and stylist Elles Nijkamp, with some sessions taking place right in the royal family's private hair salon at Huis ten Bosch Palace.

Queen Maxima wore an intricate updo for a June 5 ballet performance during a state visit to the Czech Republic. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Dutch queen is famous for mixing bold colors. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It turns out hair extensions and subtle hairpieces are part of Maxima's trademark voluminous updos, especially her signature side buns.

And while it's not shocking to see Queen Maxima dripping in diamonds, including Dutch royal heirlooms, she takes a similar approach as the Princess of Wales when it comes to the high street. Maxima doesn't shy away from mixing affordable costume jewelry with designer duds, like the bold white Zara flower earrings she wore in her 50th birthday portrait in 2021.