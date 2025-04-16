The Future Queen of the Netherlands Wore The Same Tiara She Used to Play Dress-Up in as a Child to Glittering State Banquet
It was a full-circle moment for Princess Catharina-Amalia, who admits, "I love tiaras."
Princess Catharina-Amalia made a sparkling statement at the royal palace in Amsterdam on Tuesday, April 15, wearing a gorgeous lavender gown and a set of ruby and diamond jewels to a state banquet for the Sultan of Oman. And if her massive tiara looks familiar to royal fans, it's because the future queen of the Netherlands once modeled it in a photo as a 9-year-old princess playing dress-up in her mom's room.
Catharina-Amalia, 21, joined her parents King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima at the glamorous event, wearing the Mellerio Ruby Parure Tiara. The intricate design dates back to 1888, per The Court Jeweller, and has been worn by Dutch queens and princesses ever since. Princess Catharina-Amalia's mom wore it for her first official portrait as queen, and in 2021, released a photo of her then-9-year-old daughter trying on the tiara.
The adorable photo was released to celebrate Catharina-Amalia's 18th birthday, when an official biography about the future queen's life was published.
"I love tiaras," she said in the book. "Show me a tiara, and I'll know where it came from. I can recognize all the tiaras of Europe. I used to put them on from my mother. Then there would be one on her make-up table and I would have it directly on my head."
Princess Catharina-Amalia kept the ruby theme going with matching ruby and diamond drop earrings and a coordinating brooch pinned on to her sash.
As for the rest of her outfit, she wore a caped gown by royal-approved brand Safiyaa London. The 21-year-old isn't the only future queen who has recently stepped out in a purple Safiyaa dress; Kate Middleton wore a bright lilac midi dress by the brand to the 2024 Wimbledon men's finals. Meghan Markle also wore a similar caped style by Safiyaa, but in red, to one of her final public appearances as a senior royal before moving to California.
Meanwhile, Queen Maxima wore an even grander tiara to the banquet that certainly lives up to its name. The 53-year-old was positively dripping in diamonds and pearls for the event, wearing the Württemberg Ornate Pearl Tiara with a five-strand pearl necklace and dangling pearl drop earrings.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
The queen matched her jewels to an equally ornate ivory dress, wearing an embroidered gown by Mahpara Khan.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Monica Barbaro Makes a Velvet Bath Robe Feel Couture
Only for Dior's front row.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Anna Sawai Kisses Overdone Spring Pastels Goodbye
Minimalists will feel so seen by her Dior look.
By Halie LeSavage
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Could Take Legal Action Over These Spring Break Photos
Paparazzi snapped pictures of the family during their secret French getaway.
By Kristin Contino
-
Six European Royals Wore a Tiara on the Same Day During Two Dazzling Events
Let's call it the tiara bowl.
By Kristin Contino
-
The Dutch Royal Family Shared New Pictures of Princess Catharina-Amalia to Celebrate Her 21st Birthday
The future Queen of the Netherlands perfected the casual chic look for this photoshoot.
By Kayleigh Roberts
-
Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands—Who Will One Day Be Queen—Is Preparing for a Major Royal Milestone This Month
It will occur just as a show similar to Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ premieres about her mother, Queen Maxima.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
When It Comes to Royal Families Around the World, the Future is Female
The world is about to lose its last queen regnant in Queen Margrethe—but the next generation of monarchs is overwhelmingly female.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Brigitte Macron’s Jaw Dropped When She Saw Queen Máxima of the Netherlands’ Gown at an Exhibition in Paris Last Night
Their husbands, French president Emmanuel Macron and King Willem-Alexander, were not present for this apparent girls’ night out.
By Rachel Burchfield