Jordan’s Queen Rania Makes Sure to Ask the Prince and Princess of Wales About Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis

The Prince and Princess of Wales were two of the guests at the star-studded Jordanian royal wedding this past Thursday (and went a bit viral for William’s “chop chop” moment).

At the royal wedding of the year—which saw Crown Prince Hussein and now wife Princess Rajwa take vows—a lip reader caught a sweet exchange between William and Kate and the groom’s parents, King Abdullah and Queen Rania, The Mirror reports.

(Image credit: Getty)

As William and Kate arrived at Zahran Palace for the event, Rania—who is a member of William’s Earthshot Prize Council—asked William how his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis were, lip reader Jeremy Freeman said. As the couple entered, they shared pleasantries, and Abdullah is believed to have said to William “so good to see you,” telling Kate “it’s a pleasure to see you.”

(Image credit: Getty)

After William and Rania kissed one another on the cheeks, Rania is thought to have said “it’s so good to see you, how are your children?” Unfortunately, the camera doesn’t catch William’s response, but Rania then appeared to say “that’s good.”

(Image credit: Getty)

Kate wore a dress by Elie Saab to the wedding—the same designer who crafted the royal bride’s wedding gown. Also in attendance at the event was Princess Beatrice, who attended alongside husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.