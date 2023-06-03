Jordan’s Queen Rania Makes Sure to Ask the Prince and Princess of Wales About Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis

The Prince and Princess of Wales were two of the guests at the star-studded Jordanian royal wedding this past Thursday (and went a bit viral for William’s “chop chop” moment).
At the royal wedding of the year—which saw Crown Prince Hussein and now wife Princess Rajwa take vows—a lip reader caught a sweet exchange between William and Kate and the groom’s parents, King Abdullah and Queen Rania, The Mirror reports.
As William and Kate arrived at Zahran Palace for the event, Rania—who is a member of William’s Earthshot Prize Council—asked William how his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis were, lip reader Jeremy Freeman said. As the couple entered, they shared pleasantries, and Abdullah is believed to have said to William “so good to see you,” telling Kate “it’s a pleasure to see you.”
After William and Rania kissed one another on the cheeks, Rania is thought to have said “it’s so good to see you, how are your children?” Unfortunately, the camera doesn’t catch William’s response, but Rania then appeared to say “that’s good.”
Kate wore a dress by Elie Saab to the wedding—the same designer who crafted the royal bride’s wedding gown. Also in attendance at the event was Princess Beatrice, who attended alongside husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Stand to Make a Ton More Money in the Near Future
‘Spare’ could come to the big screen, and Meghan could net a huge amount of money per Instagram post.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Princess Charlotte Is the Queen of Keeping Little Brother Prince Louis in Check
Charlotte in charge, indeed!
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ran into Some Trouble on Their Honeymoon
They spent 10 days in the Mediterranean after their 2018 royal wedding.
By Rachel Burchfield