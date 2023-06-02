Prince William Was Filmed Apparently Saying "Chop Chop" to Princess Kate as She Chatted to the New Princess Rajwa of Jordan

Prince William and Princess Kate surprised royal fans by appearing in Jordan this week to attend the wedding of Prince Hussein and Rajwa (now Princess Rajwa).

But one video that has been making the rounds on the internet is far from the most heartwarming interaction we've ever witnessed between the Prince and Princess of Wales.

In the clip, we see Kate and William at the front of a line of people waiting to congratulate the newlyweds. At the start, the princess spends some time speaking to Hussein while her husband chats to Rajwa.

Then, Kate moves on to speak to Rajwa, with the two women kissing affectionately on both cheeks. They chat for just seconds before William can be clearly seen on camera, saying what sounds like, "chop chop" then, "keep going," while making an impatient hand gesture, seemingly to communicate to Kate that he wants her to move on.

While of course there were people behind the couple waiting to speak to Hussein and Rajwa, people have been commenting on how little time William waited before rushing his wife, and how insensitively they felt he went about it.

When the clip was shared on Twitter, one person commented, "8 seconds he waited before rushing her."

The Daily Mail also shared part of the video on TikTok, with commentators expressing their frustration with William's behavior.

"Looks like she kept on. lol Good for her. Stop being rude William," wrote one person.

"This was rude to both his wife and the bride," said someone else.

Hopefully, there was more to this interaction than meets the eye.