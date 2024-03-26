Christian Louboutin Threw a Disco-Themed Party for the Royal Family of Monaco This Weekend, and They Went All In on the Theme

The British royal family can do glamor, sure, but so can other royal families around the world. As Marie Claire looks to broaden its royals coverage by featuring other royal families from around the world (like introducing you to the royals to watch in terms of impeccable style, the next generation of future queens, and dazzling royal weddings from years past), you can expect more coverage of the wardrobe and work of royal women like Princess Charlene of Monaco and her niece by marriage, the endlessly fascinating Charlotte Casiraghi, who both attended Monaco’s Rose Ball this weekend, hosted by none other than Christian Louboutin.
The “shimmering charity party for the stars” and the “glitziest and grandest occasion in Europe”—as Tatler put it—saw Charlene emerge in a stunning silver-pink Elie Saab jumpsuit, which was perfectly on theme, as this year’s Rose Ball was Disco Bal de la Rose Monaco. “The Christian Louboutin-hosted shindig took over Monte Carlo during the weekend and saw some of Europe’s fines grandes dames and beaux hommes rock up for a night of disco grooves,” the outlet writes. Even disco legend Gloria Gaynor performed hits like “I Will Survive” and “Never Can Say Goodbye,” People reports.
Charlene—a former Olympic swimmer and fashion devotee who is married to Monaco’s reigning monarch, Prince Albert—arrived clutching a bouquet of red and pink flowers decorated with miniature disco balls. “Arm in arm with her husband, Prince Albert, the pair made the usual splash among the photographers,” Tatler reports.
Charlene missed the Rose Ball last year, and Albert was joined by his sister, Princess Caroline of Hanover, who was, too, at the affair—more on her in a moment. Charlene dressed in Elie Saab for the occasion, “wearing a silver and rose-pink jumpsuit which glittered spectacularly,” Tatler writes. “Its glittery fabric was decorated with stripe motifs and complete with a plunging neckline and a fabric waist tie.” (The blog “Royal Couturier” noted that Charlene attended the party sans the ensemble’s cape component.)
Caroline wore a glittering black gown, cinched at the waist and with a skirt that gathered around her feet. Caroline’s gown also had a plunging neckline, and she too arrived holding a bouquet of flowers similar to her sister-in-law’s, complete with a peppering of disco balls. Caroline’s daughter Charlotte wore a silver sequin and silk dress paired with delicate diamond jewelry.
Charlotte has previously attended the Rose Ball with her husband, the French film producer Dimitri Rassam, but arrived solo this year as she and Rassam split two months ago after four years of marriage. Paris Match reports that Charlotte is dating again, evidenced by photos of Charlotte and writer Nicolas Mathieu taking a romantic stroll through the streets of the City of Lights before sitting on the terrace of a local café to enjoy a coffee.
The Rose Ball was established by Princess Grace of Monaco—formerly the Academy Award-winning actress Grace Kelly prior to marrying Monaco’s Prince Rainier in 1956—and the event now raises money for her charitable foundation following her death in a car accident in 1982. (It is named after her favorite flower, and the Princess Grace Foundation helps raise money for the next generation of performers to get their start in the arts, honoring Grace’s successful career in Hollywood.) “Each year, it sees the Monegasque royal family hosting the glamorous and the good from around the globe, with a special theme dictating the dress code,” Tatler reports.
Around 800 guests are typically invited to the party annually, which is chaired by Rainier and Grace’s eldest child, Caroline, each year.
