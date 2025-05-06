Princess Charlene Revs Up Her Race Day Style in a Departure From Her Usual Royal Wardrobe

Princess Charlene wearing a white top and red skirt clapping
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Princess Charlene of Monaco turned heads at the Monaco E-Prix over the weekend—not just for her presence at the high-octane racing event, but for her unexpectedly bold fashion choice. Attending round seven of the 2025 FIA Formula E World Championship, Charlene—who is married to Prince Albert—traded her usual understated ensembles for a striking pink and orange skirt.

Princess Charlene presented a trophy to Swiss driver Sébastien Buemi at the end of the race, stepping out in a crisp white wrap blouse and vibrant striped skirt by designer Sara Roka, as confirmed by The Royal Couturier.

Princess Charlene in a white top and pink and orange striped skirt

Princess Charlene wore a colorful, swishy skirt to the race.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Charlene handing a trophy to Sebastien Buemi

The royal presented a trophy to victorious driver Sébastien Buemi.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The pieces are sold as a $1,300 set and Roka, who trained under Michael Kors and Valentino, transformed a classic men's white shirt into a feminine bodysuit-style wrap top.

Although the top pictured with the set features red piping, Charlene's appears to be a custom, plain white version.

The royal added a new pair of red slingback heels by Gianvito Rossi and carried a white Dior clutch. She also amped up her beauty routine for the event, showing off bright fuchsia lipstick instead of one of her usual softer pink shades.

Like the Duchess of Sussex, Princess Charlene is known to lean toward neutral shades, making the sunny skirt a surprising addition to her wardrobe. Later in the evening, however, Princess Charlene went back to a more familiar style at the Monaco E-Prix gala, wearing a repeat white Elie Saab jumpsuit with ruffled detail.

During the event, held at the Hôtel de Paris, she presented the new HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco trophy for the first time, honoring British driver Oliver Rowland.

