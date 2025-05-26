Princess Charlene Styles a Surprising Pair of Sneakers With Her Hermès Blouse at the Monaco Grand Prix

Princess Charlene of Monaco is often admired for her style, and a weekend at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Monte Carlo gave her the perfect opportunity to showcase her chic wardrobe. However, royal fans were surprised when Charlene opted to wear a pair of low-key sneakers with an Hermès blouse while meeting attendees alongside her husband, Prince Albert.

The Monegasque Royal Family shared photos taken at the Grand Prix on May 24 on Instagram. In several snaps, Princess Charlene could be seen wearing a casual pair of tan sneakers with white soles. The rest of Charlene's outfit remained formal, yet laidback. The princess wore black pants with an Hermès "Guepards et Palmettes" Painter Blouse, which retails for $2,500.

The Monaco Royal Family's caption explained, "Prince Albert and Princess Charlène graced the tribune of the Monégasque Association of Motor Disabled with their presence. Located on the outskirts of Monaco-Ville, this grandstand, specially designed for people with reduced mobility, offers one of the most beautiful views on the circuit. On this occasion, the Princier Couple offered caps signed by Monégasque pilot Charles Leclerc. A moment of sharing and kindness, greeted by all."

On Sunday, May 25, Princess Charlene had the opportunity to wear more formal attire, and she did so with aplomb. While congratulating the winner of the Grand Prix, the former Olympian wore a Louis Vuitton Silk Scarf Shirt in red, with a pair of twill pants in the same color, via UFO No More. Charlene completed her perfectly coordinated outfit with a pair of Manolo Blahnik BB 70 Pointed-Toe Pumps in bright red suede, which retail for $865, and Louis Vuitton Idylle Flower Diamond Earrings.

Princess Charlene attending the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Later that night, Princess Charlene changed into a floor-length white gown featuring silver hardware to attend a gala dinner in honor of the Grand Prix.

Princess Charlene attends a Gala Dinner for the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One thing is certain: whether she's wearing sneakers or evening gowns, Charlene remains a royal fashion inspiration.