Princess Charlene Styles a Surprising Pair of Sneakers With Her Hermès Blouse at the Monaco Grand Prix
She later swapped her casual footwear for Manolo Blahniks and a jaw-dropping evening gown.
Princess Charlene of Monaco is often admired for her style, and a weekend at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Monte Carlo gave her the perfect opportunity to showcase her chic wardrobe. However, royal fans were surprised when Charlene opted to wear a pair of low-key sneakers with an Hermès blouse while meeting attendees alongside her husband, Prince Albert.
The Monegasque Royal Family shared photos taken at the Grand Prix on May 24 on Instagram. In several snaps, Princess Charlene could be seen wearing a casual pair of tan sneakers with white soles. The rest of Charlene's outfit remained formal, yet laidback. The princess wore black pants with an Hermès "Guepards et Palmettes" Painter Blouse, which retails for $2,500.
A post shared by Palais Princier de Monaco (@palaisprincierdemonaco)
A photo posted by on
The Monaco Royal Family's caption explained, "Prince Albert and Princess Charlène graced the tribune of the Monégasque Association of Motor Disabled with their presence. Located on the outskirts of Monaco-Ville, this grandstand, specially designed for people with reduced mobility, offers one of the most beautiful views on the circuit. On this occasion, the Princier Couple offered caps signed by Monégasque pilot Charles Leclerc. A moment of sharing and kindness, greeted by all."
On Sunday, May 25, Princess Charlene had the opportunity to wear more formal attire, and she did so with aplomb. While congratulating the winner of the Grand Prix, the former Olympian wore a Louis Vuitton Silk Scarf Shirt in red, with a pair of twill pants in the same color, via UFO No More. Charlene completed her perfectly coordinated outfit with a pair of Manolo Blahnik BB 70 Pointed-Toe Pumps in bright red suede, which retail for $865, and Louis Vuitton Idylle Flower Diamond Earrings.
Later that night, Princess Charlene changed into a floor-length white gown featuring silver hardware to attend a gala dinner in honor of the Grand Prix.
One thing is certain: whether she's wearing sneakers or evening gowns, Charlene remains a royal fashion inspiration.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
