This Royal Was Once Asked to Become King of a Small European Country and Refused
It's giving Hallmark movie plot.
As Prince William prepares for his upcoming visit to Estonia on March 20, a little-known royal story has reemerged about another member of his family and an unexpected royal proposition.
In the aftermath of the Soviet Union's collapse, Estonia sought to establish its new identity. While most newly liberated Eastern European nations embraced democracy, Estonia's Independent Royalist Party had different aspirations. After securing eight parliamentary seats in the country's first elections in 1994, the party embarked on an extraordinary mission—to transform Estonia into a constitutional monarchy.
Their royal candidate? Prince Edward, Queen Elizabeth II's youngest son. Although he seems like an unusual choice, Edward was far enough down the line of British succession to make him pretty much off the table as its future King. He also wasn't married, although the prince was dating his now-wife, Sophie, at the time.
The Estonian group was so serious about Prince Edward that they actually contacted Buckingham Palace about the matter. The Sunday Telegraph reported in 1994 that party leadership made a formal approach to the palace, describing Edward as the "perfect" candidate for their vacant throne. The admiration was apparently "enormous," with the party indicating Estonia would be "honored" by his acceptance.
"Your background as an actor and television producer would be ideal to create the majesty a new king would require to combine ancient culture with modern political reality," the letter read, in part (via People).
Buckingham Palace acknowledged the suggestion as "a charming idea but a rather unlikely one," ending any possibility of King Edward of Estonia.
Instead, Estonia established itself as a parliamentary republic and eventually joined both NATO and the European Union. And rather than becoming a European king, Prince Edward went on to earn his late father Prince Philip's title, becoming the Duke of Edinburgh when King Charles granted his brother the honor on his 59th birthday.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
And even though he's not a monarch, Prince Edward is now one of the hardest-working members of the Royal Family, even if he was once dubbed "Prince Brat" after a disastrous 1987 press conference for the show It's a Royal Knockout.
Prince William's upcoming two-day visit to Estonia marks his first official time visiting the nation—a country that, in a parallel universe, might have welcomed him as the nephew of their monarch rather than as a representative of the British crown.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Prince William Could be Getting a New Title Very Soon Following Exciting News
The Prince of Wales would be taking on a very important role.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
The Best Spring 2025 Color Trends Are on Sale at Nordstrom
From cherry red to butter yellow, here are the delectable shades to wear this season.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Khloé Kardashian Finds It "Insulting" When Kendall and Kylie Are Called Her Half-Sisters
In fact, she "despises" it.
By Lia Beck Published
-
The Royal Once Known as "Prince Brat" Is Now "On Track" to Become "National Treasure"
He's come a long way.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William Has "Big Plans" for Two Young Royals Who Live Relatively Normal Lives
The Prince of Wales is allegedly "seizing more power" from King Charles, and wants to give "some lesser-known royals more of a spotlight."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Why Duchess Sophie Had to "Reduce Her Expectations" After Marrying Prince Edward
The Duchess of Edinburgh detailed her "frustration" in a candid interview.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
An Unexpected Royal is Heading to Washington, D.C. for Jimmy Carter's Funeral
Royalty will join former presidents and other leaders on Jan. 9.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Why Queen Elizabeth Was "Icily Displeased" When Her Son Prince Edward Quit the Royal Marines
Prince Philip was "unexpectedly supportive" of the decision.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie Were Reportedly "Less Than Pleased" at the Thought of Bunking With Prince Andrew at Sandringham This Year
The Edinburghs were said to be "relieved" after Andrew backed out.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Lady Louise Is Following in Queen Elizabeth's Footsteps After Falling "in Love" With Military Career
She would be the first woman in the royal family to do so since the Queen.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
King Charles Taps Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie to Step In for Him at Historic Event
It was a royal first at Buckingham Palace.
By Fleurine Tideman Published