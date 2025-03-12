Prince William Is Heading to This Country for the First Time—But Princess Kate Won't be Joining Him
The visit is "off the table" for the Princess of Wales.
Prince William's 2025 has been off to a busy start, with appearances ranging from school visits to a trip to Wales (and a family vacation to Mustique thrown into the mix). While he's been sticking closer to home in recent months, Kensington Palace announced on Wednesday, March 12 that the Prince of Wales will be making his first overseas trip of the year—but sadly for Princess Kate fans, she won't be traveling abroad with her husband this time.
The Prince of Wales will make a two-day visit to Estonia on March 20 to visit the Mercian Regiment—an infantry regiment of the British Army—in his role as Colonel-in-Chief. During his time with the Mercian Regiment, Prince William will "learn about how they are bolstering NATO’s eastern flank as part of Operation Cabrit," per Kensington Palace.
According to the British Army, the operation "deploys its fighting power to secure NATO’s flank in Estonia and provide a reconnaissance capability in Poland" and operates alongside multiple NATO allies in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.
This will mark Prince William's first time visiting Estonia, and His Royal Highness will visit the country's historic capital, Tallinn, "to learn more about how country has responded to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine." The Prince of Wales—who founded the Earthshot Prize and holds a keen interest in the environment—will also take on engagements related to "how Estonia is innovating in renewable energy and technology."
Earlier this year, GB News reporter Cameron Walker noted that international travel would be "off the table" for Kate in 2025. "They are saying that it's going to be a gradual return to public duties for the Princess of Wales. And of course, she said she still has good days and bad days with her health," the royal journalist said.
Although the Princess of Wales won't be heading to Estonia, she made her return to the annual Commonwealth Day ceremony on Monday, March 10 after skipping last year's event due to her cancer diagnosis.
The princess—who repeated a bow-trimmed red Catherine Walker coat dress— honored both Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana with her outfit, choosing to wear the late Queen's pearl choker and Diana's pearl drop earrings for the celebration.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
The Most Talked-About Met Gala Moments Ever
DIY shirts, cats, and one legendary cockroach.
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
Rihanna Levels Up the Jelly Sandal to a Jelly Sneaker
With a look that's classic Rihanna.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Did an Incredible Impression of Melania Trump
The late monarch was a hilariously skilled mimic.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Jewelry Expert Reveals Who Owns the Most Expensive Royal Engagement Ring
From pink sapphires to classic diamonds, these regal rings don't disappoint.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Kate Middleton Shares Her Surprising Favorite Thing About "Being a Princess" With Young Fan
A resurfaced video from 2019 shows a sweet interaction the royal had in Northern Ireland.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Kate Makes Her Commonwealth Day Return in Historic Royal Pearls and a Scarlet Coat That Sends a Message
The Princess of Wales looked radiant in red at Westminster Abbey.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Kate "Got Her Mojo Back" and Is Clear "Star of the Royal Family," Per Royal Expert
"Catherine is looking fantastic and looks as if she is enjoying every engagement."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William Discusses "Terrifying" Volunteering Experience at a Mental Health Helpline
"Some of those conversations lived with me for quite a long time afterwards."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Why Kate Middleton Made a "Subtle Point" and "Broke Protocol" to Attend Sarah Everard's Emotional Memorial
According to a royal expert, Princess Kate's unannounced visit "spoke volumes."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Why Royal Fans Think Kate Middleton Was Snubbed in the Royal Family's International Women's Day Post
Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales shared a message about "resilience" and "strength."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Have a Surprisingly Low-Key Rule for Their Household Staff
The Prince and Princess of Wales like to keep it "casual" at Adelaide Cottage.
By Kristin Contino Published