Prince William Is Heading to This Country for the First Time—But Princess Kate Won't be Joining Him

Prince William's 2025 has been off to a busy start, with appearances ranging from school visits to a trip to Wales (and a family vacation to Mustique thrown into the mix). While he's been sticking closer to home in recent months, Kensington Palace announced on Wednesday, March 12 that the Prince of Wales will be making his first overseas trip of the year—but sadly for Princess Kate fans, she won't be traveling abroad with her husband this time.

The Prince of Wales will make a two-day visit to Estonia on March 20 to visit the Mercian Regiment—an infantry regiment of the British Army—in his role as Colonel-in-Chief. During his time with the Mercian Regiment, Prince William will "learn about how they are bolstering NATO’s eastern flank as part of Operation Cabrit," per Kensington Palace.

According to the British Army, the operation "deploys its fighting power to secure NATO’s flank in Estonia and provide a reconnaissance capability in Poland" and operates alongside multiple NATO allies in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

This will mark Prince William's first time visiting Estonia, and His Royal Highness will visit the country's historic capital, Tallinn, "to learn more about how country has responded to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine." The Prince of Wales—who founded the Earthshot Prize and holds a keen interest in the environment—will also take on engagements related to "how Estonia is innovating in renewable energy and technology."

The Princess of Wales joined the Royal Family for Commonwealth Day 2025 on March 10. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier this year, GB News reporter Cameron Walker noted that international travel would be "off the table" for Kate in 2025. "They are saying that it's going to be a gradual return to public duties for the Princess of Wales. And of course, she said she still has good days and bad days with her health," the royal journalist said.

Although the Princess of Wales won't be heading to Estonia, she made her return to the annual Commonwealth Day ceremony on Monday, March 10 after skipping last year's event due to her cancer diagnosis.

The princess—who repeated a bow-trimmed red Catherine Walker coat dress— honored both Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana with her outfit, choosing to wear the late Queen's pearl choker and Diana's pearl drop earrings for the celebration.