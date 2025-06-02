King Charles Is Keeping These Royals "On Ice" to Pitch In When Prince William Becomes King
"I think it would be wonderful, and I think it will happen."
With fewer working royals in the picture these days, Prince William will have a smaller pool of helping hands when he takes the throne one day. And although it's said that the Prince of Wales supports his father King Charles's vision of a slimmed-down monarchy, he'll have to rely on extended family members once the older generation is no longer able—or around—to carry out duties.
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have both been enjoying a busy royal spring, and according to Majesty magazine editor-in-chief Ingrid Seward, the public is likely to see them more at events more often once Prince William is in charge.
"When William ascends the throne, Beatrice and Eugenie will be valuable assets, and I'm certain they will get involved with royal duties. It makes perfect sense, because he will need them," Seward recently told Hello!
Calling the pair "a sort of double act," the royal expert and author said that "two gorgeous princesses working together as sisters would be very powerful. I think it would be wonderful, and I think it will happen."
"I think they would be open to doing more, because they like to give back," Seward continued. "They have always been close to William, and The King is very fond of them too."
Speaking of The King's plan for a smaller core group of working royals, the royal expert added, "Having slimmed down the monarchy, I don't think he will change his mind, so I think he will leave it to William to bring them into the fold. I think they're being kept on ice."
Seward compared Eugenie and Beatrice to Queen Elizabeth's first cousin, Princess Alexandra, 88, and the Duchess of Kent, 92, who is married to the late Queen's first cousin, the Duke of Kent. In their younger years, both royal women were "working very hard doing philanthropic work, but not taking center stage," as the journalist noted.
They might not officially be working royals, but the sisters already support the monarchy by attending events like Royal Ascot and garden parties. And with Princess Beatrice joining The King and Queen for an Elephant Family charity event last month and Princess Eugenie being named as a mentor for The King's Foundation, it seems like the duo will only be getting busier.
