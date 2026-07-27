Former Royal Butler Shares William and Harry’s One Summer Activity Where Staff “Wouldn’t Get Involved”

Now that Wimbledon is over and school is out, Prince William and his family will be enjoying time at their country home, Anmer Hall, and heading to Balmoral for their annual summer break. But when he was younger, the Prince of Wales had another summer tradition with Prince Harry and their cousins, as former royal butler Grant Harrold recently shared.

Speaking to Coffee Friend , Harrold—who worked for King Charles at his country retreat, Highgrove House—said that summer meant plenty of al fresco dining at the Gloucestershire estate. “The royals definitely do have barbecues over weekend periods,” Harrold said. “I remember Prince William and Harry having their cousins over and having barbecues, and they would go swimming.”

The laid-back parties were a rare time when Harrold and the rest of The King’s Highgrove employees didn’t serve the royals. “We wouldn’t get involved, and the staff didn’t have to cook,” he shared, adding that William, Harry and the rest of their guests “would do it all themselves.”

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Prince William, Prince Harry and The King (then Prince Charles) pose at Highgrove House in 1999. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William and Prince Harry are pictured on the Balmoral estate in 1997. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Harry and William's BBQs follow in the footsteps of Prince Phillip, who was famous for his prowess with a grill, especially at Balmoral. Picnics at the Scottish estate were another time when the staff wouldn't be on serving duty, although the royal kitchen did prepare their food, as Harrold previously shared.

As for King Charles, Harrold said that his former boss “always likes to have breakfast outside in the warm weather” when he’s at Highgrove. “There’s like a little sundial garden, and there's a table, so it's quite nice that they get to utilize the garden,” he said. “I also recall some evenings where they would also enjoy their dinners outside if it was nice weather.”

King Charles has a reputation as a workaholic, but during the summer months, Harrold said The King keeps his routine a little more laid back.

“The King also works outside, so quite often be on a chair outside Highgrove with his phone and his paperwork and he’ll work away in the sunshine,” he shared.