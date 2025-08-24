Princess Kate Debuts Summery Blonde Hair for Wales Family Trip to Church in Scotland

Royal fans have been delighted by Princess Kate's many appearances throughout 2025. After taking a step back from her official royal duties following her cancer diagnosis in early 2024, the Princess of Wales has returned to work after being given a clean bill of health.

Now, Kate Middleton is in Balmoral with husband Prince William, and their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. And judging by a new photo of Princess Kate, her hair appears to be blonder than ever before.

On August 24, Kate and William were photographed leaving a church service in Crathie Kirk, along with their children. Princess Kate appeared to be wearing a black hat, and her long, wavy hair was visible shimmering in the sunlight.

Earlier this year, the Princess of Wales debuted a new bronde hair shade, and it appears as though she may have added even more highlights since then.

Kate Middleton leaving church on August 24, 2025. (Image credit: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

When Princess Kate lightened her hair in spring 2025, hairstylist Jennifer Korab told Marie Claire's senior royal editor Kristin Contino, "This blend of brunette and blonde tones is one of the biggest trends right now because it adds soft dimension, a sunlit glow, and natural brightness, perfect for the warmer months."

Korab called Kate's shade "a chic, low-maintenance way to go lighter while still looking polished, sophisticated, and effortlessly modern." The hairstylist added that the royal's bronde shade was "a stunning and timely transformation."

Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton at Wimbledon in 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images/Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Following their return from Scotland, the Prince and Princess of Wales are set to have a busy fall. It was recently revealed that, later this year, Kate and William will move their family out of Adelaide Cottage and into a much larger property called Forest Lodge. The family's new home is also in Windsor, but boasts a chandelier-lit ballroom, tennis courts, and stables, making it a significant upgrade on their "modest" current home.