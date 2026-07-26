Forget Clothes—Margot Robbie's Silky Dôen Set Confirms Summer 2026 Is All About Lingerie

First, Bella Hadid wore a dreamy silk set from Dôen—one of Taylor Swift's favorite brands—on a yacht, suggesting lingerie-inspired styles were ideal for every vacation. Now, Margot Robbie has been spotted in Paris wearing a silky butter yellow Dôen camisole and skirt set, seemingly confirming Hadid's hypothesis.

The Barbie icon was photographed in the French capital wearing the $300 Dôen Giulietta Lace-Trimmed Silk-Charmeuse Mini Skirt with the label's $280 Loure Lace-Trimmed Top. The butter yellow hue of Robbie's two-piece set is also right on trend.

For footwear, Robbie opted for The Row's Elastic Ballet Slipper in Black, which fit perfectly into the current hybrid Mary Janes trend. Although the popular $820 style is currently sold out, it's possible to join the brand's waitlist.

Latest Videos From Marie Claire Watch full video here:

Margot Robbie wearing a butter yellow Dôen matching set in Paris. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Robbie accessorized her sleek matching set with a pair of Chanel's Cat-Eye Sunglasses, featuring acetate and mother-of-pearl with gray lenses. She also carried Chanel's $7,000 Spring/Summer 2026 Small Shopping Bag, made from black grained calfskin and featuring gold-tone metal hardware, and wore a floppy black hat to go incognito.

Margot Robbie pairs her lingerie-inspired matching set with the hybrid Mary Janes trend. (Image credit: Backgrid)

If you're shopping for an upcoming vacation or any upcoming summer excursions, you can't go wrong with lingerie-inspired styles and hybrid Mary Janes.