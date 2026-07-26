Prince George Is Already Stealing Prince William's Style, as Young Royal Borrows a Key Item From His Dad's Closet
Like father, like son.
As Prince William's eldest child, Prince George has a huge future ahead of him. The young royal recently turned 13, and it's clear that he's growing up fast, which apparently includes taking style tips from his dad.
In an Instagram video celebrating Prince George's 13th birthday, the young royal was seen enjoying time outside with his family. In one particular shot, George appeared to be wearing a new watch, which looked a lot like the Garmin D2 Air X15, which retails for $649.99.
Although Prince William is best known for wearing an Omega Seamaster 300m, which was a gift from his late mom, Princess Diana, he also owns at least one Garmin watch. During a 2023 visit to a food bank in Windsor, William wore his Omega on one wrist and a Garmin Forerunner 245 on the other, Watch Pro reported.
Prince George's new accessory seems to be a clear sign that his dad, Prince William, is already influencing the future King's style.
The candid Instagram video of George followed the release of the prince's official 13th birthday portrait, in which he was pictured wearing a suit jacket with a crisp white shirt.
And when it comes to the young royal's everyday style, Prince William already appears to be one of Prince George's biggest influences, which is low-key adorable.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.