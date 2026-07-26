Princess Elisabeth Pairs Princess Kate's Favorite Shoes With One of 2026's It-Girl Color Trends for a Royal Wedding

As the future queen of Belgium, Princess Elisabeth regularly attends high-profile events. On July 25, Elisabeth stepped out for the royal wedding of Isabel von Habsburg-Lothringen to Carlos de Palacio y Gaytán de Ayala, which took place at the Jesuit Church in Vienna, Austria.

For the regal occasion, Princess Elisabeth leaned into a Summer 2026 It-girl color trend by wearing a green dress—Maje's Riannette Ruffle-Trim Midi Dress.

She accessorized the dress with matching green accessories from Maison Fabienne Delvigne, including the label's Virginia Clutch and a coordinated fascinator.

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Princess Elisabeth of Belgium wearing an on-trend green dress from Maje. (Image credit: Thomas Kronsteiner/Getty Images)

Notably, Princess Elisabeth followed in Princess Kate's footsteps by wearing a pair of Gianvito Rossi's Gianvito 105 Suede Pumps in Praline.

Isabel von Habsburg-Lothringen and Charles of Palacio Gaytán de Ayala on their wedding day. (Image credit: Thomas Kronsteiner/Getty Images)

While Princess Kate's beloved Gianvito Rossi pumps appear to be a royal favorite, Summer 2026's freaky green trend only seems to be growing in popularity.