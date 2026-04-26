Queen Elizabeth II had an incredible career, spending seven decades on the British throne. But according to one royal biographer, there were certain things even the late Queen wasn't very good at, including showing emotion.

In the book My Mother and I, royal expert Ingrid Seward discussed Queen Elizabeth's alleged inability to show her emotions in certain situations.

Former politician Douglas Hurd told Seward, "The Queen trained feelings out of herself in order to avoid any confrontation."

Article continues below

According to Seward, "The Queen's former press secretary, the late, enigmatic Martin Charteris, who started working for her when she was Princess Elizabeth, agreed" with Hurd's summation.

Charteris told the royal expert, "The Queen is not good at showing affection. She'd always be doing her duty."

"The Queen is not good at showing affection. She'd always be doing her duty." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Charteris spent more than two decades working with the Royal Family, and told Seward that "The Queen really had very little to do with [her first child, King] Charles." As the former press secretary explained, "He'd have an hour after tea with Mummy when she was in the country, but somehow even those contacts were lacking in warmth."

According to Charteris, it wasn't just Queen Elizabeth who had a subdued approach to expressing emotions. "[Prince Philip] would be rather grumpy, about almost anything," the former royal employee told Seward. "And neither of them was there very much."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As a result, King Charles reportedly spent much of his childhood alone or, at the very least, apart from his parents.

"The Queen trained feelings out of herself in order to avoid any confrontation." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Describing Charles's childhood, Seward noted, "It was a terribly old-fashioned, upper-class upbringing." The royal expert continued, "The Royal Family never spoke about their difficulties, and if any of them had a problem they never talked it over. They only spoke about the most trivial of things and, as a result, awkward issues were left in abeyance until it was too late."

Basically, Queen Elizabeth seemingly put duty ahead of anything else, which led to her feeling the need to suppress her own emotions.