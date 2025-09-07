Royal Source Says Prince Harry Is "So Excited" About U.K. Visit After Announcing Additional "Surprise" Engagements
"He's really positive about coming back."
Prince Harry is returning to the U.K. on the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death—Sept. 8—to attend an important event. Alongside supporting the WellChild Awards during his visit, the Duke of Sussex is rumored to be reuniting with his father, King Charles. According to a royal source, Prince Harry is "excited" about the trip, and he's already adding additional engagements to his itinerary.
Speaking to Hello! magazine, a royal source explained, "He's so excited to come back to the [United Kingdom]...He's in a really good headspace." The source continued, "He's really looking forward to seeing everyone from his patronages face to face and focusing on the causes."
Confirming the Duke of Sussex's bright outlook, the source explained, "He's really positive about coming back to do all the stuff that he loves doing."
As reported by People, Harry has added a "surprise stop" to his travel itinerary, which will involve traveling to Nottingham to "announce a major donation to Children in Need and highlight local youth programs."
Hello! also noted that Harry's trip includes a plethora of important engagements. For instance, the prince is set to meet with winners and their families at the WellChild Awards, before visiting Nottingham, where he will stop by the Community Recording Studio.
The Duke of Sussex also plans to "announce a 'substantial' donation to Children in Need to help support their work tackling violence affecting young people," Hello! magazine reported.
It's also believed Harry will meet with organizations such as Scotty's Little Soldiers, The Invictus Games Foundation, The Diana Award, Epic Partners, and Coach Core. Basically, it's set to be a very busy visit, whether or not the international trip includes a Royal Family reunion or not.
