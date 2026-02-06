Prince George Could Make a Sporty Surprise Appearance Amid the Wales Family's Heated Rivalry

Rugby is a shared passion for members of Prince William and Princess Kate's household, and this weekend will mark a huge moment for the sporty family. The Six Nations England vs. Wales rugby match will take place at London's Twickenham Stadium on Saturday, February 7—and the Prince and Princess of Wales have been regular attendees at the face-off over the years.

Prince William serves as patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, while Princess Kate cheers for England as patron of the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League. But Prince George, 12, is also a huge rugby fan, and with the future King making regular appearances at sporting events lately, it's possible he could tag along with his competitive parents if they attend the big game.

The couple brought Prince George to the February 2022 Six Nations match between the teams, and he also traveled to France with dad William for the Rugby World Cup in 2023.

Prince George and Prince William are pictured at the Rugby World Cup in 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William plays rugby in South Africa during a 2024 visit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Both George and his 7-year-old brother Louis play on rugby teams and Princess Charlotte, 10, enjoys playing with her siblings at home, as Princess Kate mentioned during a recent reception with the England women's rugby team.

"Charlotte is playing rugby, but at home with the family, so she isn’t playing yet at school," she told members of the Red Roses, the nickname for England's women's team.

However, Prince George seems to be especially competitive in the game. "George, now, if I play at home, I do not want to get tackled by George!" Princess Kate added at the reception.