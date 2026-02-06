Prince George Could Make a Sporty Surprise Appearance Amid the Wales Family's Heated Rivalry
Will he side with dad William or mom Kate?
Rugby is a shared passion for members of Prince William and Princess Kate's household, and this weekend will mark a huge moment for the sporty family. The Six Nations England vs. Wales rugby match will take place at London's Twickenham Stadium on Saturday, February 7—and the Prince and Princess of Wales have been regular attendees at the face-off over the years.
Prince William serves as patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, while Princess Kate cheers for England as patron of the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League. But Prince George, 12, is also a huge rugby fan, and with the future King making regular appearances at sporting events lately, it's possible he could tag along with his competitive parents if they attend the big game.
The couple brought Prince George to the February 2022 Six Nations match between the teams, and he also traveled to France with dad William for the Rugby World Cup in 2023.
Both George and his 7-year-old brother Louis play on rugby teams and Princess Charlotte, 10, enjoys playing with her siblings at home, as Princess Kate mentioned during a recent reception with the England women's rugby team.
"Charlotte is playing rugby, but at home with the family, so she isn’t playing yet at school," she told members of the Red Roses, the nickname for England's women's team.
However, Prince George seems to be especially competitive in the game. "George, now, if I play at home, I do not want to get tackled by George!" Princess Kate added at the reception.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.