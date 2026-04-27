An Adidas Samba shortage is sweeping the street style nation this spring. VIP sneakerheads are sampling the label's lesser-spotted sneakers instead. Kendall Jenner brought back Adidas Superstars; Lily Collins endorsed Hardball Spezials as the next rich-mom staple; and on April 26, Michelle Obama's rare Adidas sneakers put the "Japan" model on the map.

The former First Lady arrived in New York City wearing trainers not yet appreciated en masse by locals. Her Sunday afternoon jeans outfit could make the Sambas alternatives the West Village's leading It shoe. It seems Obama chose the $140 Japan Decon Sneakers: a circa-2025, "deconstructed" imagining of 1964's training Adidas Japan shoes.

Michelle Obama was spotted in NYC wearing a jeans outfit with what appear to be Adidas Japan sneakers. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Originally released for that summer's Tokyo Olympics, they mirror the low-profile silhouette, T-shaped toe box, and trio of stripes seen on Adidas Sambas. The only difference? Perforated uppers and sidewalls, plus slimmer soles make them a bit more breathable. Leather exteriors also prove they're a worthy warm-weather alternative to suede Sambas. They looked just as seasonal as Obama's camel-colored denim jacket and straight-leg jeans.

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Obama's sneaker outfits have been slim to none this year, but she couldn't have picked a better model to board the bandwagon. Adidas Japans are somewhat of an "IYKYK" sneaker on celebrities' shoe racks. Adidas's Feb. 2022 collaboration with Wales Bonner put Japans on both Bella and Gigi Hadid's radars. But Adidas Japan Decon sneakers are still awaiting their Samba-esque spike.

That said, they're just as streamlined as Taekwondos and Tokyos, Jennifer Lawrence's signature Adidas best-sellers. Perhaps seeing the former First Lady in the underdog Japans will give them their deserved street style spotlight. It's up to NYC It girls to pick up where Obama left off—spring denim outfit and all.

Shop Adidas Japan Sneakers Inspired by Michelle Obama

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