Michelle Obama's Adidas Sneakers Are On Track to Become Summer's Leading Samba Swap
The former First Lady ended her months-long sneaker hiatus with an "IYKYK" model.
An Adidas Samba shortage is sweeping the street style nation this spring. VIP sneakerheads are sampling the label's lesser-spotted sneakers instead. Kendall Jenner brought back Adidas Superstars; Lily Collins endorsed Hardball Spezials as the next rich-mom staple; and on April 26, Michelle Obama's rare Adidas sneakers put the "Japan" model on the map.
The former First Lady arrived in New York City wearing trainers not yet appreciated en masse by locals. Her Sunday afternoon jeans outfit could make the Sambas alternatives the West Village's leading It shoe. It seems Obama chose the $140 Japan Decon Sneakers: a circa-2025, "deconstructed" imagining of 1964's training Adidas Japan shoes.
Originally released for that summer's Tokyo Olympics, they mirror the low-profile silhouette, T-shaped toe box, and trio of stripes seen on Adidas Sambas. The only difference? Perforated uppers and sidewalls, plus slimmer soles make them a bit more breathable. Leather exteriors also prove they're a worthy warm-weather alternative to suede Sambas. They looked just as seasonal as Obama's camel-colored denim jacket and straight-leg jeans.Article continues below
Obama's sneaker outfits have been slim to none this year, but she couldn't have picked a better model to board the bandwagon. Adidas Japans are somewhat of an "IYKYK" sneaker on celebrities' shoe racks. Adidas's Feb. 2022 collaboration with Wales Bonner put Japans on both Bella and Gigi Hadid's radars. But Adidas Japan Decon sneakers are still awaiting their Samba-esque spike.
That said, they're just as streamlined as Taekwondos and Tokyos, Jennifer Lawrence's signature Adidas best-sellers. Perhaps seeing the former First Lady in the underdog Japans will give them their deserved street style spotlight. It's up to NYC It girls to pick up where Obama left off—spring denim outfit and all.
Shop Adidas Japan Sneakers Inspired by Michelle Obama
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.