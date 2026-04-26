On April 25, Princess Kate attended the Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London, leaving Prince William at home with their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. For the occasion, the Princess of Wales wore a brand new bespoke coat dress designed by Sarah Burton for Givenchy, which she accessorized with a rare piece of royal jewelry. But it was Princess Kate's interaction with two "gobsmacked" children at the event that really caught people's attention.

Hello! magazine shared a video clip on Instagram of the moment Princess Kate met two young boys outside of Westminster Abbey and royal fans were quick to comment.

"Loving the look on the younger boy's face," one fan wrote. "He's just gobsmacked with how beautiful HRH Catherine The Princess of Wales is."

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Another commenter noted, "She went to the children first, that was her focus." Someone else wrote, "Look at the boys blush...how sweet is that."

"He's just gobsmacked," one royal fan commented. (Image credit: Getty Images/Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Clearly, the two children couldn't quite believe they were actually meeting Princess Kate, which only made the moment cuter.

"Now THIS is how you respect and approach children!" one royal fan wrote on Instagram. "That young man is a little bit in love," another person joked. Someone else concurred, writing, "Those two boys are starstruck by the beautiful princess."

One person celebrated Princess Kate's talent for speaking to people at huge royal events. "Catherine is so at ease particularly with children and always has something to say to put them at their ease," the royal fan wrote.

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"Loving the look on the younger boy's face," one fan wrote. (Image credit: Getty Images/Karwai Tang/WireImage)

It seems likely that the two young boys that met Princess Kate on Anzac Day 2026 will never forget the incredible moment she stopped to talk to them.