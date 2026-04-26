Royal Fans Praise Princess Kate's Response to Meeting Two "Gobsmacked" Children on Anzac Day
"Look at the boys blush," one person noted.
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On April 25, Princess Kate attended the Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London, leaving Prince William at home with their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. For the occasion, the Princess of Wales wore a brand new bespoke coat dress designed by Sarah Burton for Givenchy, which she accessorized with a rare piece of royal jewelry. But it was Princess Kate's interaction with two "gobsmacked" children at the event that really caught people's attention.
Hello! magazine shared a video clip on Instagram of the moment Princess Kate met two young boys outside of Westminster Abbey and royal fans were quick to comment.
"Loving the look on the younger boy's face," one fan wrote. "He's just gobsmacked with how beautiful HRH Catherine The Princess of Wales is."Article continues below
Another commenter noted, "She went to the children first, that was her focus." Someone else wrote, "Look at the boys blush...how sweet is that."
Clearly, the two children couldn't quite believe they were actually meeting Princess Kate, which only made the moment cuter.
"Now THIS is how you respect and approach children!" one royal fan wrote on Instagram. "That young man is a little bit in love," another person joked. Someone else concurred, writing, "Those two boys are starstruck by the beautiful princess."
One person celebrated Princess Kate's talent for speaking to people at huge royal events. "Catherine is so at ease particularly with children and always has something to say to put them at their ease," the royal fan wrote.
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It seems likely that the two young boys that met Princess Kate on Anzac Day 2026 will never forget the incredible moment she stopped to talk to them.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.