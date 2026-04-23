Anna Cathcart on the "Embarrassing" Moment She Had at the Oscars

When you picture the Academy Awards red carpet, you probably see a bustling stretch of photographers and celebrities in fabulous gowns and slick tuxes. But someone has to be the first famous face there. This year, that person was Anna Cathcart.

"I pulled up in my car, and I was like, 'Mom, I think we're in the wrong place. Where are all the people?'" the XO, Kitty star recalls of the "embarrassing" moment on this week's episode of "Nice Talk."

"My sister has a photo of me looking so lost. I was like, 'What is happening?' to this lady, and she's like, 'So you are literally the first person here.' I was like, 'That's humiliating,'" Cathcart goes on. "Talk about me not fashionably late."

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The actor says that she got there at 12:29 p.m. and the carpet opened at 12:30 p.m. "The photographer is like, 'It's official. The 2026 Oscars have begun!'"

This year was Cathcart's Oscars debut, and she says that the event lived up to the hype, calling it "surreal."

"I got to do the Glambot for the first time, like, all those things that I've seen on my Instagram feed forever," the 22-year-old says. "I was like, I can't believe it's me now. Like, I'm here. It was very cool."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cathcart explains that she wanted her first Oscars dress to strike a balance of being "special," but also to "reflect" where she is in her career.

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"I think one day, hopefully, I can be there as a nominee, and hopefully, can be there when I'm more involved in the projects that are attached to the Oscars."

Currently, Cathcart is making her mark with Netflix's To All the Boys I've Loved Before spinoff series XO, Kitty. The third season premiered April 3.

Cathcart, who is a self-described perfectionist, says that she has been influenced by her character, Kitty, who "lives so boldly and loudly."

"One of my favorite things that I've learned from Kitty is it's okay to be messy sometimes," she says. "It's okay to not be perfect. It's okay to not know who you are, or what the answer is, or how something's gonna turn out. I think she's really good at diving head first and being brave with love and friendship and chasing her dreams and going after what she wants."

For more from Cathcart—including why wearing her glasses is more than a fashion statement—check out this week's installment of "Nice Talk." The episode is available everywhere you listen to podcasts.