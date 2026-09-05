Rare Footage of Queen Elizabeth Reveals Corgis Interrupting a “Remarkable” Task

Queen Elizabeth always felt most at home when she was around her dogs and horses, and former royal gardener Jack Stooks just shared a behind-the-scenes video of the late monarch in her element. Stooks, who served as a senior gardener to King Charles for two decades, posted a charming clip of Queen Elizabeth on Instagram, and Her Majesty’s corgis managed to steal the show.
“From the Palace riding school to the rose gardens of Buckingham Palace, Her Majesty could often be seen riding side saddle, a tradition she embraced with remarkable grace and confidence,” he captioned the video. In the clip, Queen Elizabeth is seen riding with her legs draped over the side of her horse, Burmese, as a narrator explains that the monarch would practice with the horse ahead of Trooping the Colour each year.
The late Queen wears one of her signature silk head scarves in lieu of a helmet in the video, adding a tweed blazer, breeches and riding boots to her equestrian outfit. After leaving the palace’s indoor ring, Queen Elizabeth heads to the Buckingham Palace gardens where a footman can be seen with a group of corgis.
One especially spirited dog runs toward the late Queen, barking at the horse as she laughs and keeps Burmese’s composure. “The degree of concentration for both horse and rider is intense,” the narrator shares.
Queen Elizabeth continued to ride side saddle in Trooping the Colour each year until 1986, when Burmese retired. She opted not to train another horse for the parade, switching to riding in a carriage from 1987 forward. The late Queen's last Trooping the Colour took place during her 2022 Platinum Jubilee, and it was the only time she didn't take place in the procession, choosing to wave from the palace balcony as her health was failing.
“For the Queen, horses were never simply a royal pastime,” Stooks added. “They were a lifelong passion, a source of joy, and a connection to a world she had loved since childhood.”
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.