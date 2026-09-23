One British Royal Left a Touching Tribute at Cousin Princess Astrid's Funeral as Norwegian Royals Mourn a Second Major Family Loss

Princess Astrid was a second cousin once removed of Anne and her siblings, and as the godmother of Norway’s new monarch, King Haakon, it was a natural choice for the Princess Royal to sign the card on the wreath sent by Buckingham Palace.
A circle of creamy white roses featured a Buckingham Palace notecard signed “Anne,” and she added a note at the bottom reading, "With love and happy memories.”
The Princess Royal has another trip to Norway planned as patron of the Anglo-Norwegian Resistance Commemoration Project, with Buckingham Palace announcing on September 22 that she'll be traveling from October 5 through 7—explaining why she'd be unable to swing another trip so soon before.
As for the family connection between the British and Norwegian royals, King Harald and Princess Astrid were great-grandchildren of King Edward VII, making them second cousins to Queen Elizabeth.
Like Princess Anne, Astrid, who attend her brother's funeral on September 9, also wrote a touching note on a floral tribute. It read: "Thank you for everything we've had together. Your Astrid."
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.