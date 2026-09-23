Does Taylor Swift's 'Patient Zero' Top Look Familiar? That's Because She Wore It Before

For Swifties, this week is what "wildest dreams" are made of. It all started on September 22, when Taylor Swift announced her new single, "Patient Zero," coming in a matter of days. Before her faithful fans could process the fact that she's releasing new music less than a year after her latest era, she debuted a deluxe album called The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore. In the midst of all the excitement, Swift delivered some familiar fashion: On the cover of a sold-out CD, the pop star appeared in a lace-trimmed top from Staud, which she wore in London months ago.
"Patient Zero" marks the Grammy winner's first single since releasing Toy Story 5's "I Knew It, I Knew You" in early summer. In true Swift style, she celebrated the news with not one, but three collector's edition CDs, each featuring its own photoshoot—and an outfit change. The newlywed wore a little black Khaite dress on the first cover, a cashmere Gabriela Hearst tank top for the "piano version," and Staud's Evangeline Silk Top for the "acoustic version."
Staud
Evangeline Silk Top
Each fashion brand has played a part in Swift's style story: She wore the same Gabriela Hearst tank during the Speak Now: Taylor's Version era in 2023. Two years later, she revealed she bought her masters back while wearing a periwinkle polo sweater and light-wash jeans, both by Khaite. Staud, on the other hand, joined her street style collection as recently as April 2026.
This year, the L.A.-based label has inspired some of Swift's most Easter egg-laden looks, beginning with her striped sundress in April. While a clock counted down the minutes for the Toy Storysong release on her website, she channeled the Disney Pixar film's signature color story in Staud's baby blue Wells Midi Dress, a lemon yellow Lady Dior Bag (to match the Pixar Ball, of course), and red-bottom Christian Louboutin sandals.
One week later, Swift saved a spot for Staud's Evangeline Top in her London luggage. While on a date with her husband, Travis Kelce, she styled the cowl-neck camisole with a lace-trimmed Fleur du Mal skirt, a leather Toteme trench coat, and black Celine sandals.
The "Patient Zero" photo spotlighted the top's slim straps, peekaboo lace, and draped neckline, leaving fans wondering if the photo was taken after her date night at Gordon Ramsay's Lucky Cat. However, in Bishopsgate, London, the "Bad Blood" singer accessorized with a Chanel charm necklace and diamond hoops from Anita Ko—not the elongated earrings seen on the "Patient Zero" cover. Perhaps Swift simply wanted to wear a look aligned with the CD's minimalist mausoleum-looking backdrop. Knowing her, though, the top—and the less-is-more, pre-wedding wardrobe it hails from—means more than that.
Shop Lace-Trimmed Tops Inspired by Taylor Swift
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.