A new batch of the Epstein files have been released, with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson featuring prominently in the documents. Notably, Ferguson reportedly described Jeffrey Epstein—who was a registered sex offender at the time—as "the brother I have always wished for."

As reported by the Daily Mail, emails between Epstein and Ferguson reveal just how intimate their friendship was, even following the disgraced financier's conviction. On August 3, 2009, the former Duchess of York allegedly wrote to Epstein, "In just [a] week, after your lunch, it seems the energy has lifted."

She reportedly continued, "I have never been more touched by a friend's kindness than your compliment to me in front of my girls [Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie]." Ferguson further wrote, "Thank you Jeffrey for being the brother I have always wished for."

According to the outlet, Ferguson told Epstein in another email, "I am so proud of you," and called him "a legend."

Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump at the Mar-a-Lago estate, Palm Beach, Florida on February 22, 1997. (Image credit: Davidoff Studios/Getty Images/Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Per the Daily Mail, additional documents reveal that Ferguson sent Epstein an invitation to the former Prince Andrew's 50th birthday party. "Beatrice, Eugenie, and I would love to invite you to celebrate the 50 years of Papa/Andrew," the message explained. "It will be on February 26th 2010...at St. James's Palace, London...It will be suits and cocktail dresses, and you know me, mysterious mischief, so bring your presents, your presence, and your humor!"

Ferguson sent Epstein an invitation to the former Prince Andrew's 50th birthday party in 2010. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Royal expert Ingrid Seward previously told the Sun , "I'm afraid every time Epstein's name is mentioned, Andrew is going to be mentioned alongside him, and that looks like a forever situation." Seward continued, "His association with Epstein has actually completely destroyed his life. And probably destroyed the life of his family."

As evidenced by the latest release from the Epstein files, the connections between Ferguson, her ex-husband, and the convicted sex offender will seemingly continue.