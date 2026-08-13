It's been 41 days since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot inside New York's Madison Square Garden. Still, photos of the newlywed's custom wedding gown by Christian Dior Haute Couture remain hidden in her vault. That's not to say Swift is lying low. On August 12, for her first public sighting since saying "I do," Swift traded bridal whites for a little lavender dress.

While we don't know much about Swift's wedding dress, her post-nuptials look is already available to buy. The lilac mini is from Delphine, a two-year-old, New York-based brand founded by Canadian fashion designer Tanya Taylor.

For a reservation at Annabel’s, a private members’ club in London, Swift styled the $995 Mini Isabelle Dress, which featured slim straps, a V-shaped neckline, and a thigh-sweeping skirt. (See a post-dinner photo of it, here.) Metallic pink flowers adorned the dress, which shares the signature color of Swift's Speak Now era.

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Taylor Swift's little lavender dress was the same shade as her Speak Now gown on The Eras Tour. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Swift has been MIA since her wedding, her summer style has shown no shortage of floral-printed pieces. Similar blooms blossomed on her Dôen maxi in May; an Erdem mini at the Toy Story 5 premiere; her Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction gown from Givenchy; a butter yellow Simkhai slip at Tight End University; and her wedding guest dress in mid-July.

While the dress marked an Eras Tour-esque shift from her newly minted minimalist persona, Swift's accessories were so on-brand. The pop star sourced her ever-expanding Aquazzura shoe rack for the metallic gold "Love Struck" sandals she wore with a Ralph Lauren dress in June 2026. To continue the gold color story, she carried a crystallized ombré clutch from Christian Louboutin as a crossbody.

Swift's finishing touches? A seemingly shorter haircut and the Cartier Santos Demoiselle Watch she's worn on many nights out with her husband, Travis Kelce. (This five-figure timepiece isn't to be confused with Cartier's famed Panthère De Cartier Watch, a Christmas gift from her then-boyfriend, Kelce, in 2024.)

Weeks before walking down the aisle in custom Dior Couture, Swift rotated between bridal white and little black dresses. Some celebrity brides don't stop wearing white once the marriage certificate is signed—one of her best friends, Selena Gomez, wore a white summer dress from Dôen weeks after marrying Benny Blanco.

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Swift, on the other hand, is entering her honeymoon era in the late-summer lavender color trend, as endorsed by Stella McCartney, Chloé, and Burberry (all Swift-approved ateliers, btw). Whether or not you're a newlywed yourself, trade your well-worn LWD for the little lavender dress instead.

Shop Little Lavender Dresses Inspired by Taylor Swift

TOPICS Taylor Swift