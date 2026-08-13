Royal Author Reveals the “Secret” to Prince William and Princess Kate’s Successful Marriage and How Kate Plans to Support Her Husband This Fall

Prince William and Princess Kate celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary in April, and although they’ve weathered many storms together, one royal expert says there’s a key reason to why their marriage has stayed strong.

“The secret to the Prince and Princess of Wales’s marriage is support for one another throughout their roles as working royals and as parents to their three young children,” said the Daily Mirror’s royal editor, Russell Myers.

The couple has long prided themselves on putting family above everything else, and Princess Kate is a strong source of support for the future King. “Everything they do is in tandem and this includes Catherine being the catalyst for William launching the Earthshot Prize, when he doubted it could become the global success it has,” Myers, who authored recent bestseller William and Catherine, added.

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The Prince and Princess of Wales attend Royal Ascot 2026. (Image credit: Getty Images)

(From left) Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Kate are pictured at the 2026 Commonwealth Games on August 1. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking of the Earthshot Prize, Myers says that the Princess of Wales intends to travel to India with Prince William for this November's ceremony, set to take place in Mumbai.

Princess Kate hadn’t taken on any international tours since her 2024 cancer diagnosis until this May, when she visited Reggio Emilia, Italy to do research for the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. Myers says that now that she’s fully back to work, “Catherine is very much looking forward to attending the Earthshot Awards in India alongside her husband.”

For William and Kate, the trip marks “a huge milestone,” the royal editor said. “It will be almost four years since they traveled to Boston together to attend the Earthshot Awards, and even longer since they took on their major royal tour of the Caribbean, which was fraught with controversy,” he added. “This is a chance of renewal for both of them and when they are together on the international stage, there is no doubt they have a far bigger impact.”