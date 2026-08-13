Royal Author Reveals the “Secret” to Prince William and Princess Kate’s Successful Marriage and How Kate Plans to Support Her Husband This Fall
Expect a major appearance from the couple.
Prince William and Princess Kate celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary in April, and although they’ve weathered many storms together, one royal expert says there’s a key reason to why their marriage has stayed strong.
“The secret to the Prince and Princess of Wales’s marriage is support for one another throughout their roles as working royals and as parents to their three young children,” said the Daily Mirror’s royal editor, Russell Myers.
The couple has long prided themselves on putting family above everything else, and Princess Kate is a strong source of support for the future King. “Everything they do is in tandem and this includes Catherine being the catalyst for William launching the Earthshot Prize, when he doubted it could become the global success it has,” Myers, who authored recent bestseller William and Catherine, added.
Speaking of the Earthshot Prize, Myers says that the Princess of Wales intends to travel to India with Prince William for this November's ceremony, set to take place in Mumbai.
Princess Kate hadn’t taken on any international tours since her 2024 cancer diagnosis until this May, when she visited Reggio Emilia, Italy to do research for the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. Myers says that now that she’s fully back to work, “Catherine is very much looking forward to attending the Earthshot Awards in India alongside her husband.”
For William and Kate, the trip marks “a huge milestone,” the royal editor said. “It will be almost four years since they traveled to Boston together to attend the Earthshot Awards, and even longer since they took on their major royal tour of the Caribbean, which was fraught with controversy,” he added. “This is a chance of renewal for both of them and when they are together on the international stage, there is no doubt they have a far bigger impact.”
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.