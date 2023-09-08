Sarah Ferguson Pays Tribute to the Late Queen With New Photo of Her Corgis Muick and Sandy

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Throughout her lifetime, Queen Elizabeth II was deeply attached to her dogs, and is believed to have owned some 30 corgis.
At the time of her passing exactly one year ago, on Sept. 8, 2022, the late monarch had two remaining corgis, named Muick and Sandy.
Having been gifted to her by Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, the two dogs returned to the Duke and Duchess of York when the Queen died.
As part of her tribute to Her Late Majesty one year on, Fergie posted a new photo of herself laying in the grass with Muick and Sandy on Instagram.
The duchess captioned it, "As we mourn a year on, we also celebrate the wonderful times we shared with Her Late Majesty the Queen. She entrusted me with the care of her corgis Sandy and Muick and I am delighted to say they are thriving."
None other than supermodel Naomi Campbell took to the comments to share some angel wings and heart emojis.
A post shared by Sarah Ferguson (Fergie) (@sarahferguson15)
A photo posted by on
Elsewhere, the duchess also shared a poignant quote of the Queen's, which reads, "Whatever life throws at us, our individual responses will be all the stronger for working together and sharing the load."
She captioned this post, "I often remember the wise words Her Late Majesty the Queen shared with me and the wider world. At a time of great troubles in the world one year after her passing, today this quote of hers seems more apt than ever."
The late Queen and Ferguson were neighbors in Windsor in the monarch's latter years, and they are believed to have shared a strong bond at that time.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Dwyane Wade Says His Family Didn't "Feel Protected" in Florida
The Wade-Unions have moved to California.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Britney Spears Remembers "How Scared" She Was During Her Snake-Clad VMAs Performance in 2001
Well, duh.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Power Pick: Pandora’s Moments Collection Just Cemented Why the Brand Is So Personal to Me
I’ve fallen in love with the new pieces.
By Humaa Hussain
-
Close Friend Reveals What Career Queen Elizabeth Would Have Chosen if She Had the Choice
It is, admittedly, not what we were expecting.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Only After Breast Cancer Diagnosis Did Sarah Ferguson Stop Comparing Herself to Late Sister-in-Law Princess Diana
“I didn’t like myself and that was because, I think, I was always compared to Diana.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Queen Elizabeth Was Understandably Confused by the “Vodka Luge” at Prince William’s 21st Birthday Party
The elephant-shaped ice sculpture (you can’t make this up) was the centerpiece of the event.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
There Was One Part of Modern Royal Engagements That Queen Elizabeth Couldn’t Stand—and Princess Anne Has Thoughts on It, Too
We can’t say we blame either of them.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
King Charles is Reportedly “More Decisive” About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Future Than Her late Majesty Was
The late Queen always hoped “that the couple would return to the fold one day.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Sarah Ferguson Divulges the Royal Family Loves to Play This Game Behind Closed Doors
They may be royal, but they’re kind of just like the rest of us.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
An Interesting Coincidence: When Queen Elizabeth Wore Blue to a Family Wedding, the Couple Got Divorced
The so-called “blue curse” hit Her late Majesty’s sister and her three oldest children.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meghan Markle's Christmas Present for the Queen Was "Mauled" by the Monarch's Corgis, Apprently
Oops.
By Iris Goldsztajn