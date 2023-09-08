Sarah Ferguson Pays Tribute to the Late Queen With New Photo of Her Corgis Muick and Sandy

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Throughout her lifetime, Queen Elizabeth II was deeply attached to her dogs, and is believed to have owned some 30 corgis.

At the time of her passing exactly one year ago, on Sept. 8, 2022, the late monarch had two remaining corgis, named Muick and Sandy.

Having been gifted to her by Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, the two dogs returned to the Duke and Duchess of York when the Queen died.

As part of her tribute to Her Late Majesty one year on, Fergie posted a new photo of herself laying in the grass with Muick and Sandy on Instagram.

The duchess captioned it, "As we mourn a year on, we also celebrate the wonderful times we shared with Her Late Majesty the Queen. She entrusted me with the care of her corgis Sandy and Muick and I am delighted to say they are thriving."

None other than supermodel Naomi Campbell took to the comments to share some angel wings and heart emojis.

A post shared by Sarah Ferguson (Fergie) (@sarahferguson15) A photo posted by on

Elsewhere, the duchess also shared a poignant quote of the Queen's, which reads, "Whatever life throws at us, our individual responses will be all the stronger for working together and sharing the load."

She captioned this post, "I often remember the wise words Her Late Majesty the Queen shared with me and the wider world. At a time of great troubles in the world one year after her passing, today this quote of hers seems more apt than ever."

The late Queen and Ferguson were neighbors in Windsor in the monarch's latter years, and they are believed to have shared a strong bond at that time.