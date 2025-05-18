Buckingham Palace Releases an Adorable Photo of Queen Camilla's New Rescue Puppy, Moley, Ahead of an Important Royal Event
The Queen is set to pay tribute to her beloved dog Beth, who died in 2024.
Queen Camilla announced the death of her rescue dog Beth in Nov. 2024, sharing a "sad farewell" to her beloved pet in an Instagram post. After reportedly being left "heartbroken" by the tragic loss, The Queen revealed she'd rescued a new 8-week-old puppy in Feb. 2025. Now, Queen Camilla and King Charles are preparing to attend the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, and have released a photo of the new puppy ahead of the important event.
The Daily Mail's royal editor, Rebecca English, shared a sweet snap of the puppy on X, along with the caption, "Meet Moley! The King and Queen will visit the @The_RHS Chelsea Flower Show on Monday to view exhibits including the BBC Radio 2/Monty Don Dog Garden. To mark the occasion @RoyalFamily have released the first picture of Queen Camilla's new...pup!"
NEW Meet Moley! The King and Queen will visit the @The_RHS Chelsea Flower Show on Monday to view exhibits including the BBC Radio 2/Monty Don Dog Garden.To mark the occasion @RoyalFamily have released the first picture of Queen Camilla’s new @Battersea_ pup! 🐶 pic.twitter.com/YGgrzRL0VlMay 17, 2025
Moley was rescued by Queen Camilla from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, and has since been joined by King Charles's new pet—a Lagotto Romagnolo dog named Snuff.
Charles and Camilla are likely to enjoy visiting BBC Radio 2's Dog Garden, which has been designed by celebrity gardener Monty Don. As reported by the Express, "The names of Camilla's adopted Jack Russell terrier Bluebell and her new puppy Moley will also be featured on the path, along with the name of her beloved rescue dog Beth, who died last year. The name of Charles's dog, Snuff, is also included on the path."
A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)
A photo posted by on
In Nov. 2024, the official Royal Family Instagram account shared a photo of Queen Camilla and her late pet, with the caption, "A sad farewell to Beth, The Queen's much-loved companion from @Battersea Dogs and Cats Home who brought such joy, whether on walkies, helping on official duties, or curled up by the fire." In a heartfelt comment on the post, Battersea Dogs and Cats Home wrote, "Thank you for giving Beth the most wonderful life and for always supporting rescue. Rest in peace Beth." Thanks to the Chelsea Flower Show's latest exhibit, Beth will receive a beautiful tribute.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
