The Witty Way Queen Elizabeth Responded When a Royal Family Member Said Corgis "Should Be Shot"
Criticizing the monarch's beloved pups was a big mistake.
Queen Elizabeth II was known for her love of corgis, so it's unsurprising she had an acerbic response to a Royal Family member criticizing her beloved dogs.
In Karen Dolby's book, The Wicked Wit of Queen Elizabeth II, it was revealed that Princess Michael of Kent reportedly shared her opinion on the monarch's corgis, saying they "should be shot" (via the Express). Without missing a beat, the Queen reportedly responded by saying, "They're better behaved than she is."
According to the Express, Princess Michael gained a reputation for making inappropriate comments. For instance, she allegedly called Windsor Castle's decor "awful," and apparently dubbed some Royal Family members as "boring." While her statement about Queen Elizabeth's corgis is undoubtedly shocking, the late monarch had perhaps come to expect the unexpected from her relative.
In late 2024, auction house Hansons acquired correspondence from the Royal Family to photography expert Alan Maxwell, which included a personal note from the late Queen referencing her dogs. The funny note read, "Please check the prints with the negatives to find out which is missing—eaten by the puppies!" and was signed "memorandum from The Queen." Clearly, the Queen's corgis liked to get up to some very naughty antics.
In his book Q: A Voyage Around the Queen, Craig Brown revealed (via Hello! magazine), "Corgis, are, it turns out, an unpredictable, temperamental bunch, one minute cuddly, the next psycho, the Corleones of the dog world." Brown continued, "Dookie did not restrict his aggression to humans: he would happily attack the dining room chairs at Royal Lodge, the family home in Windsor Great Park."
Also in his book, Brown shared the hilarious way the late monarch was able to silence her corgis. "Coincidentally, the way to scare off a belligerent corgi is the same as for a belligerent human being: a blast from the bagpipes," he explained. "Happily, the Queen always kept a set of bagpipes to hand."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Olivia Rodrigo Knows How to Be the Best-Dressed Wedding Guest
Maximalists, this one's for you.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
BRB, On My Way to Get Nail Crowns à la Jennifer Lopez
The bejeweled mani trend is fit for Hollywood royalty
By Ariel Baker
-
How George, Charlotte, and Louis Secretly Spent Easter
The little royals were spotted in Sandringham, and hot cross buns were allegedly involved.
By Amy Mackelden
-
The "Awkward" Royal Family Easter Rule Kate Middleton Broke in 2018 Involving Queen Elizabeth II
The Princess of Wales was pregnant with her third child—Prince Louis—at the time.
By Amy Mackelden
-
Former Royal Butler Says Donald Trump's Comments About Queen Elizabeth and King Charles Are "Perfect PR" for the Royal Family
"The royal’s PR team are not going to mind that at all."
By Kristin Contino
-
James Middleton Shares Why He Was "Breathless and Flustered" During Meeting With Queen Elizabeth
"I heard a snort of laughter and looked past the Queen to see everyone in the room stifling their giggles."
By Kristin Contino
-
Lip Reader Reveals the "Disapproving" Comment Queen Elizabeth Allegedly Made During Kate Middleton and Prince William's Wedding
She reportedly had lots of nice things to say, too.
By Amy Mackelden
-
This Unexpected Royal is Said to be Responsible for the Remarkable Shift in Queen Camilla's "Public Perception"
Charles and Camilla's story "took a defining turn" after this intervention, according to one royal expert.
By Kristin Contino
-
The Surprising Reason Why Queen Elizabeth Was "Absolutely Adamant" to Not Attend King Charles and Queen Camilla's Civil Wedding Ceremony
The couple is celebrating their 20th anniversary on April 9.
By Kristin Contino
-
Prince Philip Was "Quite Ready to Die" But Queen Elizabeth Was Left With a "Huge Void"
"I have absolutely no desire to cling on to life unnecessarily. Ghastly prospect."
By Amy Mackelden
-
Queen Elizabeth Once Enjoyed Her Own Secret Andrew Lloyd Webber Musical—and It Starred a Member of the Royal Family
The custom show was created for her 60th birthday, according to famed lyricist Tim Rice.
By Kristin Contino