Sarah Ferguson Shares It's Been More Difficult Caring for the Queen's Corgis While Recovering From Breast Cancer

When Queen Elizabeth II sadly passed away last year, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson were left in charge of her two remaining corgis, named Muick and Sandy, whom they had originally gifted to the Queen.
But the Duchess of York recently shared the difficult news that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, and that she had had surgery to remove it, which was thankfully successful.
As such, Fergie is currently in recovery, which makes it a lot more difficult for her to care for not only Muick and Sandy, but for her five other dogs.
The duchess recently addressed the corgis in particular on her podcast Tea Talks (via the Mirror), saying that they weren't exactly being patient with her.
"They're corgis—they’re used to people coming in and taking them for walks," she said. "So they look at me going, 'And your point is what? You’ve got your feet up, watching Wimbledon…'"
She added, "I did hear today that I’m allowed to do more walking, so they might be happy with me now. Having seven dogs, they don’t understand that perhaps I’m not as mobile as I was. So they’re going 'Hello. Come on. It’s all about me.'"
Sharing some beautiful scenic photos on Instagram later on, the duchess revealed, "I took all 7 doggies yesterday to where Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth used to walk them. It was wonderful to have a moment to remember."
A post shared by Sarah Ferguson (Fergie) (@sarahferguson15)
A photo posted by on
Sarah and Andrew live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor, despite having been divorced since 1996. They were neighbors with the Queen at the time of her death, since she spent much of her time at Windsor Castle, though she passed away while at Balmoral in Scotland.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Supermodel Chanel Iman Just Showed Off Her Baby Bump on the Miami Swim Week Runway
Love this.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Lea Michele Paid a Beautiful Tribute to Cory Monteith 10 Years After His Tragic Passing
The two were dating at the time of his death.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Margot Robbie, Emily Blunt, Keke Palmer, and More Celebs Share Support for Actors Strike
SAG-AFTRA and WGA are on strike together for the first time in more than 60 years.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Need to "Show Grit" to "Quiet the Dissenters" Following Emmys Snub, Therapist Says
'Harry & Meghan' wasn't nominated.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Will Have Acting "In the Pipeline" After Emmy Nominations Snub, Commentator Claims
Let's go!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
President Biden's U.K. Visit Showed Us the "Trappings of Royalty" Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "Sorely Lack," Historian Says
It's hard to maintain the magic while abroad.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
How Prince William and Princess Kate Protect Their Family's Privacy, And What This Means for Their Summer Vacation: Royal Expert
The press typically respect their wishes.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate and Prince William Got Cozy at the Polo, As Kate Takes a Page From Meghan Markle's Style Book
Cute day out alert!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
It Would Be "Sad" If Prince William and Princess Kate Sent Their Kids to Boarding School, Royal Expert Says
Obviously, it's their decision to make.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Is Working on Princess Diana's Vision of a Less "Inaccessible" Monarchy, Royal Expert Claims
She was clear about what she wanted.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Hilariously Trolled His Own Dance Moves From the Coronation Concert
Love a man who can laugh at himself.
By Iris Goldsztajn