The Queen's 2 Corgis Will Go to Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, Now That the Monarch Has Passed

Dog lovers and royal fans alike have been concerned about what would happen to the Queen's dogs since her sad passing last week, but we now have a partial answer to our questions.

The late Elizabeth II's two living corgis, Muick and Sandy, will go to Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York, who gave them to her in 2021, according to The Guardian.

Though they have been divorced since 1996, the Yorks live together in Windsor, and Sarah reportedly maintained a close relationship with the Queen until the time of her death.

The Guardian quotes a source who spoke to The Telegraph as saying, "The Duchess bonded with Her Majesty over dog walking and riding horses and, even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with Her Majesty, by walking the dogs in Frogmore and chatting."

It's unclear how many remaining dogs the Queen had when she died, with some reports claiming she had the two corgis plus one dorgi named Candy, and others claiming she had these three plus two cocker spaniels. However, it sounds like only the two corgis will be going to Andrew and Sarah.

Prince Andrew has been disgraced since his ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were revealed and he was accused by Virginia Giuffre of sexual assault. The Queen stripped him of all his royal patronages and military titles in January.

As such, The Guardian reports that royal expert Ingrid Seward said, "It would seem most logical that the corgis go to Andrew … Let’s face it, he hasn’t got anything else to do."

Unsurprisingly, people are far from impressed by the news of the royal corgis' new home.

"I feared that the Queens Corgis might be put down & buried with her and then learnt that they were going to Prince Andrew & the joke writes itself," tweeted solicitor Nazir Afzal.

"I can’t believe Andrew gets the dogs," said author Lucy Vine.

"I hate that Prince Andrew gets the corgis," added author Sarah Penner.