The Queen's 2 Corgis Will Go to Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, Now That the Monarch Has Passed

They gifted them to her in 2021.

A corgi dog sits outside of Buckingham Palace in London on September 11, 2022, three days after her Majesty's death. - King Charles III pledged to follow his mother's example of "lifelong service" in his inaugural address to Britain and the Commonwealth on Friday, after ascending to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8.
(Image credit: Photo by Sebastien Bozon / Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Dog lovers and royal fans alike have been concerned about what would happen to the Queen's dogs since her sad passing last week, but we now have a partial answer to our questions.

The late Elizabeth II's two living corgis, Muick and Sandy, will go to Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York, who gave them to her in 2021, according to The Guardian.

Though they have been divorced since 1996, the Yorks live together in Windsor, and Sarah reportedly maintained a close relationship with the Queen until the time of her death.

Princess Elizabeth sitting on a garden seat with two corgi dogs at her home on 145 Piccadilly, London.

(Image credit: Photo by Lisa Sheridan / Getty)

The Guardian quotes a source who spoke to The Telegraph as saying, "The Duchess bonded with Her Majesty over dog walking and riding horses and, even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with Her Majesty, by walking the dogs in Frogmore and chatting."

It's unclear how many remaining dogs the Queen had when she died, with some reports claiming she had the two corgis plus one dorgi named Candy, and others claiming she had these three plus two cocker spaniels. However, it sounds like only the two corgis will be going to Andrew and Sarah.

Queen Elizabeth II photographing her corgis at Windsor Park in 1960 in Windsor, England.

(Image credit: Photo by Anwar Hussein / Getty)

Prince Andrew has been disgraced since his ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were revealed and he was accused by Virginia Giuffre of sexual assault. The Queen stripped him of all his royal patronages and military titles in January.

As such, The Guardian reports that royal expert Ingrid Seward said, "It would seem most logical that the corgis go to Andrew … Let’s face it, he hasn’t got anything else to do."

Unsurprisingly, people are far from impressed by the news of the royal corgis' new home.

"I feared that the Queens Corgis might be put down & buried with her and then learnt that they were going to Prince Andrew & the joke writes itself," tweeted solicitor Nazir Afzal.

"I can’t believe Andrew gets the dogs," said author Lucy Vine.

"I hate that Prince Andrew gets the corgis," added author Sarah Penner.

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.