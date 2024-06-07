Sarah Ferguson Has Dreams of Being Cast in ‘Bridgerton,’ and Even Knows What Specific Role She’d Like to Play

Sarah Ferguson has worn many hats in her life—literally, obviously (she is a former member of the British royal family, after all), but also metaphorically. Her career pursuits have ranged the gamut from, well, being the Duchess of York to an author of historical fiction, a spokesperson, a television personality, a producer, a podcaster, and a patron of charitable organizations—but her next dream gig is even one we didn’t see coming.
If Ferguson had it her way, she’d be cast in the Netflix hit Bridgerton, which premiered the first part of its third season last month (the second part is headed our way on June 13). “I want to go on Bridgerton,” Ferguson said on an episode of Good Morning Britain this week (and per Us Weekly). “I think Lady Penelope should have a friend who’s got red hair like me. Don’t you think?” She concluded her on-air pitch with the manifestation tactic of speaking it into existence: “I’m putting it out there!” she said.
If you for whatever reason don’t watch Bridgerton, season three zooms in on Penelope (played by Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (played by Luke Newton) as they transition from longtime friends to lovers. (Slight spoiler alert.) Just as Ferguson is known for her red hair, Penelope is also a redhead, though—fun fact you can take to your next dinner party—Coughlan is actually a natural blonde and wears $55,000 worth of wigs in season three, Us Weekly reports.
“At the first fitting for season three, I got teary-eyed,” she told The New York Times last month. “It felt like a Pretty Woman moment. They were finally going to let me shine.”
Ferguson has long been a fan of the show, and has loved it since its first season (and has not been shy about saying so): “I adored Bridgerton so much that I watched it twice, deliberately,” she said in January 2021. “I’m obsessed with it. I think Daphne is a terrific character, as we see her learning about life. I love the way she learns to use her strong voice. It chimed with me because now is the time for women to speak up.”
In Bridgerton’s first season, Daphne (played by Phoebe Dynevor) was the first Bridgerton sibling to take center stage, followed by Anthony (played by Jonathan Bailey) in season two and Colin in season three. “I hear they might be making future series at Sunninghill Park for the next five years, which is my old home,” Ferguson said, adding that the show’s sets and costumes are both “incredible,” as is the casting and storylines. “The way [producers] Betsy Beers and Shonda Rhimes have created Bridgerton is fabulous, and I was really impressed,” she said, throwing in a pitch to turn her own work of historical fiction into a screen adaptation. “I definitely will be talking to Shondaland about making Her Heart for a Compass into a TV series.”
But before that happens, we can all look forward to next Thursday, when season three concludes with Penelope and Colin’s burgeoning love story continuing to unfurl. “It’s so beautiful, it’s really romantic, it’s really funny, it’s very suspenseful,” Coughlan told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s everything people love about Bridgerton, but heightened.”
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
We know Ferguson will be tuning in—as will, perhaps, Queen Camilla, who just days after its May 16 premiere admitted she’d already binged the first part of season three.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
'Perfect Match' Is Back—and Fashion Designer Alara Taneri Is Already the Season 2 Scene-Stealer
The 'Dated and Related' alum is one to watch on this season of the Netflix reality hit.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Rihanna's T-Shirt Dress Is Definitely Sending a Message
It's just not the one fans think it is.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
'Queenie' Author Candice Carty-Williams Only Wants to Tell Authentic Stories
The author and showrunner discusses turning her acclaimed 2019 novel into a Hulu miniseries.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
During a Rare Television Interview, Princess Beatrice Gives a Health Update on Her Mother, Sarah Ferguson
The Duchess of York was diagnosed with skin cancer in January after beating breast cancer last year.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Could the Next Royal Wedding Be Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Part 2?
The Duke and Duchess of York married in 1986 and divorced 10 years later—but have remained famously close, even living together up to the present day.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
There’s Likely a Poignant Reason the Women of the Royal Family Color Coordinated in Green at Yesterday’s Easter Service
And it has to do with Princess Kate.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Sarah Ferguson Says She's "In Good Spirits and Grateful" Amid New Cancer Diagnosis
She's taking time out to care for her health.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, Reveals Skin Cancer Diagnosis Just Weeks After Announcing She “Beat Breast Cancer”
The royal family can’t catch a break this week.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Sarah Ferguson Is Potentially On the Cusp of a New Gig: Morning Show Host
The odds of this happening seem stacked in her favor.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Sarah Ferguson, Who Once Cameo'd on 'Friends,' Shares Moving Tribute to Matthew Perry
She recalled the impression he made on her.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Sarah Ferguson Was Supposed to Be on the 101st Floor of the World Trade Center the Morning of September 11, 2001
New York City traffic, of all things, potentially saved her life.
By Rachel Burchfield Published