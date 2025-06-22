The Polka-Dot Trend Arrives at Ascot as Sarah Ferguson Re-Wears a Vintage Dress From One of Kate Middleton's Favorite Designers
Polka-dots are truly having a moment.
After Gracie Abrams embraced the resurgent polka-dot trend, Sarah Ferguson reminded the world she's been a fan of the style since the '80s. During an appearance at Royal Ascot on June 20, the Duchess of York re-wore a black and white polka-dot dress, which was created by one of Princess Diana and Kate Middleton's favorite designers.
Ferguson was photographed wearing the Catherine Walker polka-dot dress during a 1989 appearance at The Royal Aero Club. Appearing to be in pristine condition, Ferguson re-wore the Catherine Walker shirt dress to Royal Ascot in 2025.
The dress featured an oversize black collar, black sleeve cuffs, and was cinched at the waist with a black belt. The Duchess of York accessorized her outfit with a black Ethan K Alla top-handle bag, which retails for $3,065.
Ferguson has been a longtime fan of wearing polka-dots, pioneering the design in the late '80s and early '90s alongside Princess Diana.
Ferguson's black and white polka-dot dress is perfectly on-trend with 2025's resurgence. In fact, a multitude of brands appear to have recreated Ferguson's late '80s and early '90s royal style in their current collections.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.