The Polka-Dot Trend Arrives at Ascot as Sarah Ferguson Re-Wears a Vintage Dress From One of Kate Middleton's Favorite Designers

After Gracie Abrams embraced the resurgent polka-dot trend, Sarah Ferguson reminded the world she's been a fan of the style since the '80s. During an appearance at Royal Ascot on June 20, the Duchess of York re-wore a black and white polka-dot dress, which was created by one of Princess Diana and Kate Middleton's favorite designers.

Ferguson was photographed wearing the Catherine Walker polka-dot dress during a 1989 appearance at The Royal Aero Club. Appearing to be in pristine condition, Ferguson re-wore the Catherine Walker shirt dress to Royal Ascot in 2025.

The dress featured an oversize black collar, black sleeve cuffs, and was cinched at the waist with a black belt. The Duchess of York accessorized her outfit with a black Ethan K Alla top-handle bag, which retails for $3,065.

Sarah Ferguson wearing a black and white polka-dot dress to Royal Ascot 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ferguson has been a longtime fan of wearing polka-dots, pioneering the design in the late '80s and early '90s alongside Princess Diana.

Sarah Ferguson and Princess Diana in 1987. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarah Ferguson wearing a polka-dot dress in 1991. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ferguson's black and white polka-dot dress is perfectly on-trend with 2025's resurgence. In fact, a multitude of brands appear to have recreated Ferguson's late '80s and early '90s royal style in their current collections.